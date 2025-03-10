Action involves technicians, cleaners, security and estates staff

Hundreds of staff at a Scottish university who are union members have begun a two week strike in defence of their pensions.

The Unite members at the University of Strathclyde said the industrial action is in response to the intensification in the pension dispute following last-minute attempts by the university to row-back on its initial proposals.

The union said the staff, including technicians, cleaners, security and estates staff such as plumbers, joiners and electricians, are at risk of losing thousands of pounds a year due to the university proposing to move existing and future workers into an inferior superannuation scheme. The move was overwhelmingly rejected by Unite members on Friday.

Unite claimed the move was a “cash grab” because the university wants to access a pension surplus of nearly £100 million.

The university has previously said following “extensive consultation over many months”, it was “disappointed” with Unite’s decision to ask its members to undertake strike action.

It said all necessary steps to mitigate the disruption that strike action may have on students and their studies will be taken.

A spokesperson for the university previously told The Scotsman it had shared an enhanced pension proposal with staff last month, adding: “The university remains committed to providing an excellent pension provision to its staff.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is nothing but a shameful cash grab on the pensions of hard working and loyal workers some of whom have spent their whole working lives at the university.

“Our members have been left with no option but to take a stand and they will have Unite’s full support in their fight for pension dignity.”

Unite said strike action will directly impact on cleaning and maintenance services along with the security of buildings and student residences.

