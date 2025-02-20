Two-week strike planned at Scottish university over '£100m cash grab' on pensions

Action involves technicians, cleaners, security and estates staff

Staff at a Scottish university are set for two weeks of strike action next month over pension changes that have been branded a “cash grab”.

The Unite trade union said the industrial action at Strathclyde University will start on March 10 and last until March 23. The workers involved include technicians, cleaners, security and estates staff such as plumbers, joiners and electricians.

They are part of the Strathclyde Pension Fund (SPF). The union says the staff are at risk of losing thousands of pounds a year due to the university proposing to move existing and future workers into an inferior superannuation scheme.

Unite claims the move is a “cash grab” because the university wants to access a pension surplus of nearly £100 million.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members at Strathclyde university are set for strike action because their employer is attempting a shameful cash grab on their pensions. The university have left our members with no option but to take this action because they are furious that their pension pots are at risk.”

The union claims the university to date has failed to respond to Unite’s attempts to resolve the dispute through negotiation.

Alison MacLean, Unite regional coordinating officer, said: “Strathclyde university is attempting to ignore Unite by ramming through these punitive pension proposals. There has been radio silence from the university despite our offer to negotiate a resolution to this dispute.

“The Scottish Government also have a responsibility because Strathclyde University receives significant public money yet they are attempting to ride roughshod over workers’ rights, and rip up the Fair Work principles.”

“The university has a pension surplus of £100m and we have offered to explore ways of improving its short-term financial position. It comes as no surprise that management is refusing to do this because it means tackling exorbitant executive pay.”

A Strathclyde University spokesman said: “Having engaged in extensive consultation over many months, we are disappointed with the trade union’s decision to ask its members to undertake strike action.

“We will now take all necessary steps to mitigate the disruption that strike action may have on our students and their studies.