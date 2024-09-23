Thousands of students have returned to - or arrived for the first time at - universities across Scotland in the last few weeks - hoping that their degrees will see them bag a job after graduating.

They’ll be interested in the findings of the Sunday Times’ recent Good University Guide , an annual publication that ranks the institutions according to a range of factors, from graduate salaries to student-to-staff ratio.

This year has seen St Andrews University drop down from the top spot it held in 2023, being replaced by London School of Economics, with Oxford, Cambridge and Durham completing the top five.

A total of five Scottish universities appear in the top 20, with St Andrews joined by Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Strathclyde.

The guide also tells us which universities perform the best when it comes to standards of teaching - using the percentage of positive feedback in the annual National Student Survey.

Here’s how Scotland’s 14 universities perform - which might just surprise you.

1 . University of St Andrews A total of 88.9 per cent of students at the University of St Andrews were happy with the standard of teaching - the highest level of satisfaction in Scoland. The institution also came out first in Scotland in the overall rankings. | Jean-Marie MAILLET - stock.adobe.com

2 . Abertay University A total of 86.5 per cent of students at Dundee's Abertay University were happy with the standard of teaching. The institution came 12th in Scotland in the overall rankings. | Google Maps

3 . Robert Gordon University A total of 86.2 per cent of students at Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University were happy with the standard of teaching. The institution came 10th in Scotland in the overall rankings. | Adobestock