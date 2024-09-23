Thousands of students have returned to - or arrived for the first time at - universities across Scotland in the last few weeks - hoping that their degrees will see them bag a job after graduating.

They’ll be interested in the findings of the Sunday Times’ recent Good University Guide, an annual publication that ranks the institutions according to a range of factors, from teaching quality to career prospects.

This year has seen St Andrews University drop down from the top spot it held in 2023, being replaced by London School of Economics, with Oxford, Cambridge and Durham completing the top five.

A total of five Scottish universities appear in the top 20, with St Andrews joined by Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Strathclyde.

The guide also tells us which university graduates get the best paid jobs on average (although this is also hugely dependent on which course a student has taken - and how academically successful they were).

Here’s what graduates of Scotland’s 14 universities can expect to earn on average - from highest to lowest - according to the report.

1 . University of St Andrews Graduates from the University of St Andrews earn an average post-uni salary of £28,311 - the highest in Scotland. The institution also came first in Scotland in the overall rankings. | Jean-Marie MAILLET - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . University of Strathclyde Graduates from the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, earn an average post-uni salary of £28,000. The institution came 5th in Scotland in the overall rankings. | GraemeJBaty - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . University of Aberdeen Graduates from the University of Aberdeen earn an average post-uni salary of £28,000. The institution came 2nd in Scotland in the overall rankings. | popovj2 - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales