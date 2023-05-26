Scottish Schools Ranking: Here are the 10 best performing secondary schools in Edinburgh, according to latest exam results
The Scotsman has compiled these tables using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.
The data has shown small-town high schools across Scotland are struggling to send pupils away with the ‘gold standard’ of five or more Highers.
Schools in East Renfrewshire were most likely to be in the 2023 league table’s top 50 places. Six out of its seven secondary schools were placed in the top 50, with its top performer, St Ninian's High School, ranked third in the whole of Scotland.
Throughout the coverage, The Scotsman uses ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level six and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.
Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.
The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects, but The Scotsman and our sister titles across Scotland have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.
A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that there needs to be a more consistent and coherent approach to tackling any unwanted variation in performance which is why the Scottish Government is working in partnership with Education Scotland, COSLA and ADES to develop a joint approach to improving educational outcomes and experiences for children and young people.”