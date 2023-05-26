These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, last year.

The Scotsman has compiled these tables using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

The data has shown small-town high schools across Scotland are struggling to send pupils away with the ‘gold standard’ of five or more Highers.

Schools in East Renfrewshire were most likely to be in the 2023 league table’s top 50 places. Six out of its seven secondary schools were placed in the top 50, with its top performer, St Ninian's High School, ranked third in the whole of Scotland.

Throughout the coverage, The Scotsman uses ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level six and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects, but The Scotsman and our sister titles across Scotland have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that there needs to be a more consistent and coherent approach to tackling any unwanted variation in performance which is why the Scottish Government is working in partnership with Education Scotland, COSLA and ADES to develop a joint approach to improving educational outcomes and experiences for children and young people.”

1 . Boroughmuir High School Boroughmuir High was the highest ranked Edinburgh secondary school based on the percentage of pupils to achieve five or more Highers last year. A total of 70 per cent of leavers achieved the benchmark, placing Boroughmuir ninth on the list. The school's graduates includes Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

2 . The Royal High School The Royal High School was ranked 20th in Scotland's overall league tables and the second highest in Edinburgh. Comedian Ronnie Corbett is among the school's list of esteemed graduates. One of the oldest schools in Scotland, the Royal High on East Barnton Avenue finished with 62 per cent of pupils receiving five or more Highers in 2022

3 . James Gillespie's High School James's Gillespie's - a state-funding secondary school in Marchmont - first opened in 1803. The institution was the third highest ranked Edinburgh school in the 2022 league table, with 61 per cent of leavers achieving five or more Highers. The result placed James Gillespie's High School 23rd on the overall Scotland list

4 . St Thomas of Aquin's High School Situated close to The Meadows, St Thomas of Aquin's High School on Chalmers Street finished as the 27th highest ranked school in Scotland for 2022. A total of 58 per cent of its leavers achieved five or more Highers