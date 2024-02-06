Scots language course for teachers hailed as 'significant step forward' for Scottish education

A new course that will help teachers celebrate the Scots language and culture in their classrooms has been hailed as a “significant step forward” for Scottish education.

More than 120 teachers have already signed up to the professional learning course, which started last month and will be officially launched today.

The course, which is the first of its kind, has been developed by the Open University (OU) and Education Scotland, with help from academics and education professionals, following requests from school staff over many years.

A teacher and students in a classroom. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth will attend an event on Tuesday evening to formally mark the launch of the course, and will be joined by authors Graeme Armstrong and Gerda Stevenson.

Ms Gilruth said: “The Scots language programme is a very welcome addition to both the resources that we have in place to promote Scots and also to the range of support we provide for teachers in schools. The course is also an important step forward towards embedding Scots language and culture in our classrooms across all levels and subject areas, which is a key part of our commitment to both celebrating and protecting Scotland’s languages.

"It has been encouraging to see the number of teachers already signing up for the course and I look forward to seeing the impact of the course in the months ahead.”

Susan Stewart, director of the OU in Scotland, said: “I am delighted that with the launch of this Scots language and culture course for teachers in Scotland, the Open University will make a significant contribution to Scottish primary and secondary education.

"This new course will offer a unique forum for teachers from across the country to collaboratively develop their practice, while enabling direct application of the new skills in their local classrooms as part of the learning.”

Louise Glen, senior education officer for languages at Education Scotland, said: “This course emphasises the transformative role of Scots in Scottish schools, promoting multilingual classrooms.