Schools to close in Scottish city as union names the date for start of teacher strikes

Teaching union urges local authority to halt and reverse ‘dangerous’ education cuts

The first day of strikes by teachers in Glasgow will be held later this month unless the local authority backs down over “dangerous” education cuts, it has been announced.

Most schools in Scotland’s biggest city are expected to close on Thursday, February 20, as part of an “initial” day of action by members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union.

It comes after strikes were backed by 95 per cent of those voting in a recent ballot. Official figures show Glasgow City Council cut 120 full-time equivalent (FTE) teaching posts last year - the highest number in Scotland, although not the largest proportionally.

The local authority has also refused to commit to restoring teacher numbers to 2023 levels, as was promised in the wake of a recent deal between Cosla and the Scottish Government

The EIS has formally notified Glasgow City Council of the impending strike date, saying staff will walk out unless the local authority confirms it will halt, and reverse, such cuts.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Following the outstanding show of strength from our members in the recent statutory industrial action ballot, where 95 per cent of those voting backed striking, Glasgow’s teachers and associated professionals will be called out on an initial day of strike action in two weeks, on Thursday, February 20.

“EIS members across Glasgow remain resolute and determined to fight these destructive and dangerous cutbacks by the council, which are damaging education provision in Glasgow and causing irreparable harm to the learning experience of thousands of young people in Glasgow’s schools.”

However, Ms Bradley added: “It is not too late for Glasgow City Council to hold their hands up, admit that they have got this very badly wrong, and agree to cancel their programme of deep education cuts.

“Teachers never take strike action lightly, but are determined to stand united to force the council to scrap the cuts. This is about the future of education in Glasgow, and protecting the futures of many thousands of young people – both those currently within the Glasgow school system and, also, those that will follow in the years ahead. This is a hugely important fight, and one that Glasgow’s teachers – with the support of parents and the wider community – are determined to win.”

Allan Casey, city convener for workforce at the local authority, said "I'm disappointed to receive notification of strike action given the constructive discussions I had with EIS officials yesterday, which were due to be followed up with a meeting that has been arranged next week.

“No one wants to see strike action in our schools, and our door remains open to the EIS to meet with us to see if we can avert any industrial action.”

The number of teachers in Scotland has been falling since the SNP pledged in 2021 that it would recruit 3,500 additional teachers by 2026.

Only six of 32 local authority areas increased their overall teacher numbers last year, with a drop of 120 recorded in Glasgow. There was a fall of 89 in Aberdeenshire, 68 in South Lanarkshire, 42 in Edinburgh, 37 in North Ayrshire, 35 in Fife, 31 in Falkirk, 30 in West Dunbartonshire, 28 in Dundee, 24 in Moray, and 22 in East Lothian.