School strikes Scotland: Rolling programme of strikes to be held in coming weeks, as union rejects pay offer
Dates for the rolling programme of school strikes will be announced with days after union members rejected a pay offer
A rolling programme of school strikes will be held in Scotland in the coming weeks as the Unison union voted to reject a pay offer, the union has confirmed.
A total of nine in ten (89.9 per cent) Unison members voted to reject the latest pay offer from local government umbrella body Cosla in a consultative ballot.
The union said a rolling programme of strikes in schools and nurseries will take place in the coming weeks, with dates announced within days.
The strikes follow industrial action by Unison members in 24 local authorities last month, leading to school and nursery closures across much of the country.
