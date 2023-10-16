All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
Philippe Clement 'honoured' to be appointed Rangers manager
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

School strikes Scotland: Rolling programme of strikes to be held in coming weeks, as union rejects pay offer

Dates for the rolling programme of school strikes will be announced with days after union members rejected a pay offer
By Dale Miller
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
 Comment

A rolling programme of school strikes will be held in Scotland in the coming weeks as the Unison union voted to reject a pay offer, the union has confirmed.

A total of nine in ten (89.9 per cent) Unison members voted to reject the latest pay offer from local government umbrella body Cosla in a consultative ballot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The union said a rolling programme of strikes in schools and nurseries will take place in the coming weeks, with dates announced within days.

The strikes follow industrial action by Unison members in 24 local authorities last month, leading to school and nursery closures across much of the country.

MORE TO COME

Related topics:ScotlandUNISON
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.