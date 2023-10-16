Dates for the rolling programme of school strikes will be announced with days after union members rejected a pay offer

A rolling programme of school strikes will be held in Scotland in the coming weeks as the Unison union voted to reject a pay offer, the union has confirmed.

A total of nine in ten (89.9 per cent) Unison members voted to reject the latest pay offer from local government umbrella body Cosla in a consultative ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union said a rolling programme of strikes in schools and nurseries will take place in the coming weeks, with dates announced within days.

The strikes follow industrial action by Unison members in 24 local authorities last month, leading to school and nursery closures across much of the country.