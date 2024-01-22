New director appointed to lead Universities Scotland as sector faces escalating financial pressures

A new head has been appointed to lead an organisation representing Scotland’s 19 universities and higher education institutions.

Claire McPherson will succeed Alastair Sim as director of Universities Scotland from March 25.

She previously worked for the Scottish Government, leading work on public service reform, most recently as deputy director for population and migration.

The Glasgow University law graduate was also previously deputy director of policy at the Scottish Funding Council during the pandemic.

She takes charge as the higher education sector faces huge financial challenges, amid Holyrood budget cuts and tighter immigration rules from Westminster, impacting the ability to recruit fee-paying international students.

Ms McPherson said: “It is a huge privilege to join Universities Scotland to represent and advocate for a sector that is the source of so much pride in Scotland.

"Universities provide life changing opportunities for students, produce essential research, stimulate innovation, encourage entrepreneurship, and act as beacons for international talent and inward investment.

"Our universities are uniquely placed to provide the insight, expertise and creativity required to address the challenges we face here in Scotland and around the world. I look forward to working closely with the sector and our many important partners as we face the exciting challenges ahead.”

Universities Scotland’s’ Convener, Professor Iain Gillespie said: “Claire brings a wealth of experience and insight to the role of director. This is a strong appointment for Universities Scotland.