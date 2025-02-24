Music tuition cuts abandoned by Scottish council after outcry from famous composers

Close to 5,000 people had signed a petition against the proposal

Controversial proposals to slash spending on music tuition for school pupils are set to be dropped at a Scottish local authority after campaigners warned the move would end 60 years of instrumental teaching.

The Labour administration at Stirling Council has decided not to take forward plans to axe £400,000 over two years from the instrumental service.

It comes after an outcry over the suggestion, which was made by officials as part of a budget consultation, with almost 5,000 people signing a petition urging the authority to ditch it.

Campaigners had warned that the music tuition cut would “effectively mean the end of over 60 years of instrumental and vocal teaching in primary and secondary schools across the council area”.

Sally Beamish, one of Britain’s best known composers, spoke out against the move, as did Emmy award-winning Downton Abbey composer John Lunn, a former Stirling High School pupil.

Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, also warned that opportunities will be lost for pupils that are “very hard to restore”.

Reacting to the news, one member of the campaign said: “The rejection by councillors of the proposal to cut £400,000 from the music service represents a big win for the campaign.

“This will see instrumental and vocal teaching able to continue in all of Stirling's school's, and will ensure that local authority orchestras, bands, choirs and other ensembles can carry on offering valuable musical opportunities to young people in Stirling."

The council administration has also decided against an option to cut £367,000 from spending on school counsellors over two years, as well as rejecting a cut of £102,000 from educational psychologists, a reduction in the additional support needs (ASN) outreach team and the parent and family support team, and a £71,000 saving from primary school teacher allocations.

Among other proposals relating to education spending, the administration does intend to save £112,000 from early years services, £200,000 from efficiency savings linked to schools, and £76,000 from the closure of Crianlarich Nursery.

The draft budget for 2025/26, which aims to address a £12.3 million shortfall, will be considered at a special meeting of councillors on Thursday.

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey said: “Reaching this milestone where we can share a draft budget has been a long and challenging process with the financial pressures facing the council and other local authorities well documented.

“The significant levels of feedback from residents and community groups in the two surveys and throughout the Big Conversation has been vital in helping inform these proposals – a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part.

“We recognise the strong feelings about some of the detailed savings proposals – these are difficult choices that no-one wants to make but we are bound to deliver a balanced budget and ensure the council’s financial sustainability now and in the years ahead.

