Award-winning musician says music should not be considered an ‘optional extra’ in education

One of Britain’s best known composers has warned a Scottish local authority of the “long term negative consequences” of axing school music tuition.

Sally Beamish said the next generation would be denied the chance to develop skills that “last a lifetime”, if Stirling Council goes ahead with a £250,000 cut to the instrumental service.

Sally Beamish | n/a

The violist’s own children attended McLaren High School in Callander, and she said they were all now singer-songwriters.

Ms Beamish is the latest high profile figure to criticise the local authority’s proposal, which is detailed in a consultation launched to consider options to help plug a budget shortfall of £13 million next year.

Earlier this month, Emmy award-winning Downton Abbey composer John Lunn, a former Stirling High School pupil, described the move as “extremely disappointing and short sighted”.

Downton Abbey composer John Lunn has also criticised the move | Getty Images

Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, also warned that opportunities will be lost for pupils that are “very hard to restore”.

A petition has been launched in opposition to the proposed cut, attracting more than 4,100 signatures.

Born in London, Ms Beamish began her career as a viola player with the Raphael Ensemble, Academy of St Martins and London Sinfonietta, before moving to Scotland in 1990 to focus on composition.

She was appointed a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2015, and in 2018 she won the Award for Inspiration at the British Composer Awards, before being awarded an OBE in 2020.

In a statement backing the campaign, Ms Beamish said: “Music is too often regarded as an optional extra in education. However we now have scientific proof that music can heal pathways in the brain - and documented evidence that learning music benefits all other subjects, as well as building confidence and team skills.

“Creativity is essential in all walks of life, and it is vitally important that a child has the opportunity to find their own particular creative voice. It could be the violin or the guitar. It could be art or drama.

“Whether this later becomes a career is not the point. The proven fact is that the child needs this creative voice to thrive and socialize. My children attended McLaren High School, where they had the benefit of orchestras and bands, which became their social focus as well.

“These social groups will cease to exist if children don’t have the chance to discover an instrument. My children, as adults, are all now singer songwriters alongside other complementary career choices.

“Instrumental lessons, with the benefit of learning the skill of reading music, and the satisfaction of personal achievement through their own discipline and endeavour, lead to an acquisition of life skills which last a lifetime.

“To remove this chance from a child’s horizon is short-sighted and will have long term negative consequences.”

Stirling Council insisted any savings would reflect a reduction in service and not a removal of it.

A spokesperson said: “The council faces an estimated budget shortfall of £13 million next year where a number of difficult choices will need to be made. Elected members will make a final decision on what proposed savings should be taken forward at this year’s budget setting meeting in February.