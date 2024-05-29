One in eight pupils attend a secondary with no computing teacher

A crisis in the teaching of computing science in Scotland has been laid bare by experts who fear a series of alarming trends represent a threat to the nation’s economy.

The Reform Scotland think-tank published a report on Wednesday showing more than 32,000 children - one in eight of all secondary pupils - attend a secondary school with no qualified computing science teacher. The figure rises to around 50 per cent of schools in some more rural parts of Scotland.

A total of 66 secondary schools were found to have no computing science teacher, while the number of such teachers across Scotland has fallen by a quarter since 2008. Meanwhile, 25 secondary schools with a roll above 1,000 pupils have only one qualified computing science teacher.

The trend is set to continue, with The Scotsman recently reporting how there were just 16 students studying to be computing teachers on professional graduate diploma in education (PGDE) courses, against a target of 52.

Gareth Williams, a founder of Skyscanner and a Reform Scotland trustee, said: “Countries that lag behind in enhancing the computational skills of their workforce will increasingly struggle to compete in the modern world.

“It is vital that we address the issues impeding children's education in computer science, and that Scotland wakes up to how important this is.”

Professor Mark Logan published a review for the Scottish Government in 2020 into how the technology sector could contribute to the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic. He raised similar concerns while giving evidence to Holyrood’s education committee on Wednesday.

The Glasgow University professor said: “We have computing science deserts in Scotland. In the north of Scotland [Highland] half of our schools have no qualified computing science teacher.

“In the south of Scotland, two-thirds of our schools [ten out of 16 in Dumfries and Galloway] have no qualified computing science teacher. That adds up to a bad, static picture. I mean, to me it sounds like a crisis. But it is worse than that, because you’ve got to look at the trends with these things.

“Teacher numbers since 2008 have fallen by 25 per cent. This year we are at our lowest number of computing science teachers on record - we had 766 in 2008 and we have 578 now.”

Prof Logan said there were about eight times more computing science teachers over the age of 55 as under 25.

“You can see, if you intersect these different aspects - recruitment falling, demographic timebomb, a lot of departments have one computing science teacher so are very vulnerable - we are in difficulty, I think it’s fair to say,” Prof Logan said.

On Monday, The Scotsman featured an initiative launched by Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, which offers SQA Higher computing courses to pupils across Scotland, as part of an online learning resource.

The Scottish Government funds a teaching bursary scheme that provides £20,000 for career changers wishing to undertake a one-year PGDE in hard-to-fill-in subjects such as maths, physics and computing science.