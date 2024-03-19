Scottish secondary schools face fresh pressures after new figures showed a significant shortfall in the number of students studying to become teachers in key subjects.

Just 1,002 graduates enrolled in Professional Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) courses for secondary teaching in 2023, which was only very slightly more than half the target of 2,000.

Only 83 students were studying to be maths teachers via a PGDE, against a target of 250, while in English it was 127 out of 248. In modern languages, the intake was of 46 against a target of 138, and in technical education it was 26 out of 81.

A teacher and students in a classroom. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Chemistry had attracted 54 students from a target of 159, while computing was 16 out of 52, music was 19 out of 54, and physics was 38 out of 131. PE was the only subject to meet its target.

Including undergraduates, indicative figures for the October 2023 intake to courses show a total of 1,241 students are studying to be secondary teachers, against a target of 2,336.

The picture is different in the primary sector, with 1,803 people enrolling in courses, more than the target of 1,734. In total, looking at both primary and secondary, the student teacher intake was 3,044, out of a target of 4,070.

One teacher told The Scotsman: “The shortfall in some of these core subjects will certainly have a huge impact on a school's ability to deliver a curriculum.”

The situation is complicated, however, with many teachers who are already qualified struggling to find jobs, particularly permanent posts.

Minutes from a meeting in November of the Teacher Workforce Planning Advisory Group show how the trends were discussed. It shows they discussed how applications were reducing both for initial teacher education, and more generally across universities.

However, they said secondary PGDE received around 5,000 applications and “it is necessary to understand why that does not translate into more acceptances”.

