Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A famous Edinburgh private school has begun construction of a new wellbeing centre and revealed the facility will be named after a former pupil.

The project at Fettes College, which is understood to involve a seven-figure investment, has been made possible as a result of a “generous donation” from David Allardice, an Old Fettesian who passed away in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has said the new building will be named the Allardice Centre in his memory.

Aiming for completion in November, the facility will provide a relocated home for the school’s medical centre and will centralise its medical and pastoral care services, creating a facility designed to support the physical and mental wellbeing of all students.

Ceremony to mark the start of work on a new wellbeing centre at Fettes College | Fettes

The Allardice Centre will be a specially designed facility for the medical team, for PSHE [personal, social, health and emotional] lessons, activities and support services, where students can access support from medical staff.

The school said the project sets new sustainability standards for Fettes College grounds, paving the way for low carbon operations across the campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, said: “It is exciting to see construction of this ground-breaking new facility begin.

“The Allardice Centre will be such an important resource within our campus and wouldn’t exist without the very generous legacy from the late David Allardice. We are extremely grateful that he wanted to include Fettes and all our current and future students and staff in his legacy.

“This centre will stand as a testament to his belief in the importance of the whole person, demonstrating our commitment to nurturing both the physical and mental health of our students, building resilience, and allowing them to thrive academically and personally.”

Amanda Forsyth, a friend of David Allardice, attended a ceremony to mark the start of the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “David was determined that his legacy would have a real and lasting impact, and recognised the importance of health and wellbeing. It is wonderful to see that determination starting to take tangible form.”