Hollywood star Jack Lowden attacks nursery closures in Scottish village where he grew up

Jack Lowden - star of Apple TV+ series Slow Horses - has voiced his thoughts on the nursery closure plans

Acclaimed Scottish actor Jack Lowden has hit out over nursery closures in the region where he grew up, describing it as “counterintuitive” to bringing new people to rural areas.

The Scottish Borders Council is planning to close a further six nurseries this summer due to low child numbers, claiming the sites were operating at only 50 per cent capacity.

A council report has recommended mothballing nurseries at Channelkirk in Oxton, Cockburnspath, Ednam in Kelso, Walkerburn, Westruther and Yetholm for 2025/26.

A nursery in Fountainhall had already been shut earlier in this school year and would remain closed under plans.

Lowden, star of hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, grew up in Oxton - the main village in Channelkirk parish - and later graduated with a BA in acting from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

Responding to the planned facility closures, Lowden said in a post on Instagram: “Hearing that Scottish Borders council have been closing rural nurseries ... with more slated for closure or ‘mothballing’. Specifically in my old stomping ground of Channelkirk.

“This is apparently happening all across the country in rural areas. These nurseries are a vital lifeline for many families. Money’s tight across the board but these decisions seem counterintuitive to attracting people and businesses to our rural areas.”

Lowden, 34, has previously been outspoken over decisions to strip the Scottish arts industry of funding. In August last year, the actor branded arts funding cuts outlined by the Scottish Government at the time as "stupid and completely unacceptable".

The Government later announced a £34 million Scottish Budget lifeline for the arts industry.

A consultation will be carried out by the Scottish Borders Council on the closures over three weeks once nurseries resume after the Easter break, from April 21.

The council said in a statement to The Times: “No decisions have been made. We have allowed a three-week period of consultation, which will begin after schools return.

“A further report is planned. It is only at that point that any decisions would be made.