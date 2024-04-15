Gordonstoun School unveils plans for £15m investment in new coastguard centre, solar farm and sixth form hub

The Scottish private school that boasts King Charles as a former pupil has unveiled plans for a £15 million expansion over the next three years.

The project at Gordonstoun, in Moray, will include the creation of a new coastguard centre, a solar farm and a sixth form centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developments form the next phase of a revamp of the campus, with the announcement coming two months after the formal opening of a new classroom hub, called “the Queen Elizabeth II Rooms”, by the school’s warden, The Princess Royal.

Proposed new bridge at Gordonstoun School

The coastguard centre, which is due to open by the end of this year, will be home to one of Gordonstoun’s nine “rescue and community services”, which every student takes part in as a service to the local area.

It is thought to be the only school in the world to have its own coastguard centre.

Meanwhile, the solar farm aims to provide low carbon energy for the school, and potentially some of its neighbours in the future.

Work to secure the land has begun, with construction expected start later this year, ahead of the site becoming operational next year.

Proposed sixth form centre at Gordonstoun School

Planning permission has already been secured for a new sixth form centre, and a business and enterprise centre, which is expected to open in 2026.

Gordonstoun principal Lisa Kerr said: “As Gordonstoun celebrates its 90th year, it’s thrilling to be announcing these projects which

both look back to our founding ethos of service to others and forward to a more sustainable future for the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This multimillion-pound investment will ensure Gordonstoun offers students exceptional learning environments for academic studies as well as our uniquely broad curriculum.”

Charles III attended the school at Duffus in the 1960s, on the recommendation of his father, Prince Philip, who was one of the school’s first pupils.

The new projects at Gordonstoun are to be funded through a combination of investing school funds, fundraising and borrowing.

It follows plans recently announced by Fettes College in Edinburgh for a seven-figure investment in a new “centre of excellence” for wellbeing.

The investments come despite concerns in the sector about the potential impact of Labour’s plans to add VAT to private school fees, if it wins the upcoming UK election.

Richard Lochhead, SNP MSP for Moray, said: “Gordonstoun is one of Moray’s major employers and it is a sign of confidence in its future that the school has plans for such significant investment.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “This is an exciting opportunity for both Gordonstoun and the local area.

"While this investment will go directly to the school, the projects it’ll fund will provide a major boost to the economy of Moray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These projects will not only further develop the campus but also show a commitment to community service by securing a more sustainable future. I look forward to seeing the development of these projects and the positive impact they will have on Moray.”