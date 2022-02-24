Commuters are facing difficult conditions and many schools have opted to close as a result of the snow, with more forecast today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and lightning, in force until 8pm on Thursday, for most of Scotland.

Here is a list of the school closures we are aware of so far

Snow covered Stanley in Perthshire.

Angus Council

Auchterhouse Primary School Birkhill Primary School

Fife Council

Abbotsgrange Early Learning Moray Primary

Highland Council

Abernethy Primary: Closed (bad weather) Abernethy Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Alvie Primary: Closed (bad weather) Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service: Closed (bad weather) Aviemore Primary: Closed (bad weather) Carrbridge Primary: Closed (bad weather) Carrbridge Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Deshar Primary: Closed (bad weather) Deshar Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Edinbane Primary Nursery: Partially closed - nursery closed (COVID-19 related) Foyers Primary: Closed (bad weather) Gergask Primary: Closed (bad weather) Gergask Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Grantown Grammar School: Closed (bad weather) Grantown Primary: Closed (bad weather) Grantown Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Kingussie High School: Closed (bad weather) Kingussie Primary: Closed (bad weather) Kingussie Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Mount Pleasant Primary: Closed (no water/heating/power) Mount Pleasant Primary Nursery - EM: Closed (no water/heating/power) Mount Pleasant Primary Nursery - GM: Closed (no water/heating/power) Newtonmore Primary: Closed (bad weather) Newtonmore Primary Nursery - EM: Closed (bad weather) Newtonmore Primary Nursery - GM: Closed (bad weather) Strathdearn Primary: Closed (bad weather) Strathdearn Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather) Stratherrick Primary: Closed (bad weather) Stratherrick Primary Nursery: Closed (bad weather)

Perth and Kinross

Aberuthven Primary School Blackford Primary School Cleish Primary School The Community School of Auchterarder Dunning Primary School Kinloch Rannoch Primary School Logiealmond Primary School Madderty Primary School Muthill Primary School

South Lanarkshire

The following schools and nurseries will delay opening today untill 10am due to adverse weather conditions:

Auldhouse Primary School Bankhead Primary School Biggar Primary School Blackwood Primary School and Nursery Braehead Primary School Canberra Primary School Carmichael Primary School Carnwath Primary School Carstairs Primary School Carstairs Junction Primary School Coulter Primary School Craigbank Primary School Crawford Primary School Dalserf Primary School David Livingstone Primary School Douglas Primary School Forth Primary School Kirklandpark Primary School Kirkton Primary School Kirktonholme Primary School Lamington Primary School Lanark Primary School Law Primary School Liberton Primary School Long Calderwood Primary School Machanhill Primary School (9.30am) Milton Primary School Mount Cameron Primary School (10am start but for those children who attend the Gaelic school and are picked up by transport a member of staff is in school at 9am) Netherburn Primary School Newfield Primary School St Athanasius Primary School St Bride's Primary School, Bothwell St John's Primary School, Blackwood St Leonard's Primary School St Mark’s Primary School, Hamilton St Mark's Primary School, Rutherglen St Mary's Primary School, Hamilton St Mary’s Primary School, Lanark St Mary’s Primary School, Larkhall St Ninian's Primary School St Paul's Primary School, Hamilton Stonehouse Primary School Tinto Primary School Townhill Primary School Rigside Primary School Robert Owen Memorial Primary School# Udston Primary School Underbank Primary School Wiston Primary School Woodhead Primary School Woodpark Primary School

Nurseries

Blackwood Primary School and Nursery Cathkin Community Nursery St Paul's Nursery (opening at 9am) Rigside Community Nursery Springlaw Nursery Larkhall Children’s Centre Woodhill ELC

Stirling council