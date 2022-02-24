The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with forecasters expecting heavy snow showers, very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning.

The warning is in place until 8pm on Thursday and forecasters say on higher ground some places could see 10-20cm of snow by the end of Thursday morning.

Winds are also expected to be high with gusts of up to 65mph expected in places.

Transport Scotland urged caution for those travelling but roads have been treated with gritters out in force – which you can track using this interactive map.

Many commuters faced disruption due to the extreme weather with heavy snowfall on the A977 near Tulliallan causing disruption and traffic slow across many parts of the country.

The M77 saw delays due to the conditions along with other major routes, while the central belt had significant flurries of snow overnight, with snow settling on main roads and carriageways.

Snow is impacting many routes across Scotland

ScotRail warned of potential delays due to the winter weather tweeting: “If you're travelling later today, please be aware that the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and lightning, which is expected to affect much of the country. Please check your journey in advance if you're out and about.”

A host of speed restrictions were in place between Falls of Cruachan and Taynuilt, Ardgay and Lairg and Pitlochry and Blair Atholl.