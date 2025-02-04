Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly one in ten school pupils in Scotland are now taking part in instrumental music lessons, with hundreds of youngsters on waiting lists in some areas as councils are unable to meet demand.

Participation has been growing since the Scottish Government axed fees for music tuition in 2021, following a long campaign. Figures show more pupils than ever previously recorded took part in instrumental music lessons in 2023/24, with the number rising by 7 per cent since the preceding year.

Lessons are now taken by 9.5 per cent of the school roll, compared to 8.9 per cent in 2022/23, 8.1 per cent in 2021/22, and 6 per cent in 2020/21.

The “success story” has emerged at a time when several local authorities, including Stirling Council and South Lanarkshire Council, are considering controversial cuts to their music services. SNP ministers have been urged to ensure local authorities do not “tear down what has taken so long to build”.

Music tuition has reached record levels in Scotland (Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto) | Getty

The latest Instrumental Music Services (IMS) survey found a 59 per cent increase in uptake since the low point of 2020/21, although services were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic that year.

Only three local authorities could offer places for all pupils who were interested, with demand found to be “extremely high”, in many cases “higher than it has ever been”.

Waiting lists are now operated by 29 councils, with concerns raised about capacity due to staffing issues, with a limited number of instructors, as well as a lack of accommodation for lessons.

Highland Council had around 500 pupils on its waiting list, while at Angus Council it was 258 pupils. In Renfrewshire, around one third of those who were interested could be provided with lessons.

Across Scotland, there was only a small increase in the number of instructors, despite the rise in pupil numbers.

The IMS report said: “With rapidly rising demand, and a gradual increase in instructor capacity, it is likely that there will be a continued and potentially growing inability to meet levels of demand in future.”

The survey also found close to a quarter of IMS pupils were resident in the most deprived areas of Scotland.

Alastair Orr, a brass teacher and long-time campaigner for instrumental and vocal education in schools, said: "The results of this survey are a clear success story for instrumental and vocal teaching in Scotland's schools - 66,000 young people are now learning how to play a musical instrument or to sing.

“This represents 10 per cent of Scotland's entire school roll, and is a 7 per cent increase year-on-year in pupil numbers from last year.

“It is also particularly pleasing to note that participation from young people within the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation decile is at its highest since records began. All of these achievements are at risk, however, by local authorities continuing to target their music services for cuts.

“Five years ago the Scottish Parliament reached across party lines and voted unanimously in favour of free music tuition in our schools. We are seeing the positive outcomes of that decision now. The Scottish Government must not allow local authorities to tear down what has taken so long to build".

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “It is hugely encouraging to note that nearly 66,000 pupils participated in instrumental music lessons in academic year 2023/24, the highest number since the annual survey began 12 years ago.