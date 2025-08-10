Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has long been repeated the Scottish Government’s “gold standard” of educational achievement was securing five Highers.

This year’s Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) results were hailed as a “landmark” year for Scotland’s schools - but not for the number of pupils attaining this so-called gold standard.

Pupils pose after receiving exam results at Kings Park Secondary School in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Instead, success in vocational subjects - such as National Progression Awards (NPA) - was one of the stand-out stories of results day. For the first time, more than 100,000 vocational awards were handed out to Scotland’s school pupils, with one council area reporting an “upsurge” in pupils opting for vocational courses.

While this is being hailed as a success by education bosses, others raise concerns about the risk of a “two-tier” system where less academically able pupils are pushed away from Highers and into practical courses.

In Edinburgh, 70 NPA courses are offered across 23 secondary schools - and the council is emphatic these have parity of esteem with more traditional academic qualifications.

City of Edinburgh’s education convener James Dalgleish said pupils were increasingly looking towards what jobs they might do and the best way to get into the world of work. In 2023, the Scottish capital’s schools had 941 NPA passes and this year that’s up to 1700.

“It’s also about supporting young people in their passion and not fitting them into boxes or pushing them down a certain path,” Mr Dalgleish said.

Construction and stone masonry are of particular interest in Edinburgh, a city rapidly expanding and where building skills are going to be vital.

Mr Dalgleish added: “We’re going to need a lot of new young people coming out of school moving into the construction sector. Otherwise, we're not going to get the homes that we want to build.

“We live in a really beautiful, old, historic city. We were struggling to get talented, well-qualified young people to be able to maintain these beautiful buildings that people from across the world want to see.”

A view of Victorian tenement housing in the West End of Edinburgh, Morningside. Picture: Getty Images

Some young people look ahead to a barista qualification to help them gain a job working while they study at university. One example given is a pupil who wanted to take a construction course to give him practical experience of working a lathe before going to study engineering at university.

Some schools have facilities for vocational courses while for others, pupils will travel to Edinburgh College. As part of the city’s net zero ambitions, it wants to cut the number of young people commuting and so two new schools being built will have space to work with industry partners on training.

The experiences on offer are described as “life changing”, but the council is keen to emphasise there is no “two-tier system”.

While there are schemes, such as a roofing course offered by Castlebrae Secondary, to encourage disengaged young people back to school, the council is emphatically against any suggestion vocational courses are for pupils who aren’t coping at school. The words “dignity” and “parity of esteem” are frequently used.

Mr Dalgleish said: “These qualifications are not nice to have - they are essential to have. They are a fundamental part of what we offer our young people and we have had a resulting dramatic increase in those choosing to take them.”

In Glasgow, the council introduced vocational subjects 22 years ago. Nicola McKenzie is the EVIP development officer for the council. She joined EVIP, which stands for Enhanced Vocational Inclusion Programme, on a six-month secondment.

That was 19 years ago and Mrs McKenzie is still passionate about her role.

“You're like a teacher, you're like a social worker, you're like an auntie - it’s wonderful chaos every day of my life,” she said.

“Their stories can be really traumatic and when I started, I literally cried for about a month because I grew up in the east end of Glasgow and I thought I was gallus.

“I've unfortunately had young people that I work with who are no longer with us. But I've also worked with young people who are now [undergone a] 360 [degree] transformation and they're working in our children's house estate or they've went to university or they work for global hairdressing organisations. And their lives have changed.”

At that time, the vocational options were construction or hospitality, prompted by skills shortages in those sectors.

Mrs McKenzie said: “Also there was a recognition that the ‘chalk and talk’ style of learning didn’t suit the changes in society.”

The city offers a wide range of senior phase programmes with three regional Glasgow colleges with courses from psychology to hairdressing to computer game development and barista skills. Young people stay at school, but have the chance to try college simultaneously for some courses.

It is, Mrs McKenzie said, a “real cross-section” of pupils who opt for vocational courses - some with an eye on the future world of work and some who struggle with traditional learning.

There is a definite culture shift in how theses courses are viewed.

“I’ve been in education for 25 years now and that’s the first time they’ve had a non-academic young person celebrated on results day,” Mrs McKenzie said. “And that was really remarkable for me.”

The young person in question is also remarkable. Jason Singh was invited to King’s Park High School in Glasgow on results day on Tuesday, alongside the Higher results success stories to meet Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

The 16-year-old has been studying at Glasgow Clyde for SQA awards at National 4 level in automotive skills, as well as linking back in with the school to attain English and maths. He had support from an MCR Pathways mentor, Peter, who helped him to “speak about things that I would never have spoken about - my feelings, my emotions, how to deal with my anger”, Jason said.

He felt college was a better place for him because they were treated as young adults.

“In school if you’re having a bad day you get kept in as a punishment,” he said. “College doesn’t cage you up like animals. It’s ten times better than school.”

Jason is going to study painting and decorating after the summer holidays and has big ambitions. He wants to own his own business or, better yet, two.

“I’ve got more to learn,” he added. “I’m happy I’ve got here in the end, but I’m moving on to do bigger and better things, earn money then retire and do what I want.”

EVIP, which is unique to Glasgow and was originally led by social work, is designed for pupils who are not coping with mainstream education. It started as a scheme for young people in children’s houses whose attainment was lower than the city average.

Now it’s a project for children with multiple risk factors who, say, may be young carers or have been sexually exploited. Mrs McKenzie’s young people are better suited to college where there are no ringing bells every 50 minutes, there are no multiple transitions in a day and a wide variety of changing faces to deal with.

The teenager’s EVIP worker will phone them to get them up for school or college in the morning and give them constant support. For some young people, they are the only person in their household getting up and keeping to a routine.

Their EVIP worker may be the one good adult in their life. Mrs McKenzie said: “From the backgrounds our young people come from, Highers are not achievable at this time in their life.

“It may be achievable at a later stage, but we are about supporting young people to achieve and celebrating those achievements.”

Mrs McKenzie was quick to push against any notion of a two-tier system. She said: “It is not the case that it’s ‘oh, you’re a bad boy so you’ll go and do construction’ or ‘you’re a girl who’s not coping well so you can do hairdressing’.”

The pandemic has also had an impact in terms of preventing young people from having experience of natural transitions through school. Literacy and numeracy levels have suffered and more teenagers need support.

“But that learning doesn’t need to be in a classroom setting,” Mrs McKenzie said. In construction, she gives as an example, pupils are learning numeracy skills while measuring timber or looking up price sheets.

Donna Stewart, the SQA’s chief examiner, said: “We have to look at the overall picture,. Seeing the number of learners increase within our technical and vocational courses, I think it’s really important to think about that broad picture in terms of that landmark there.

“Our national certificates, NPAs, skills for work - it’s important that we recognise that totality of what we're celebrating this year as well.”

Ms Gilruth was asked by The Scotsman about whether she sees a need to re-frame the concept of achievement away from purely Higher success.

She said: “One of the things I think is interesting is we still see extensive variation across local authorities in terms of performance. When we're talking about closing the poverty-related attainment gap, that is where we will see the biggest progress, working with local authorities who really need to move at pace to narrow that gap.”

Other local authorities, she said, are consistently “high attainers” year after year.

“Part of that's linked to poverty, part of that's linked to affluence, but we need to reflect that in how we fund our schools and give them that support, and in terms of that wider offering, that's something that we're looking at in terms of our measurements,” she said.

Officials are working on a model of funding that would reflect varying needs of schools in different socio-economic brackets.

Ms Gilruth added: “I’d like to talk about modern apprenticeships, about the variety of qualifications, about the fact we've got more poorer young people going on to university than ever before.