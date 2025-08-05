Scotland exam results RECAP: Latest updates as young people receive SQA results

There is a lot of help and support on offer today.

The SQA helpline (0345 279 1000) will be open from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, and 8.30am to 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Pupils receiving results of the Scottish Qualifications Authority exams. | Getty Images

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) also has a results helpline, which opens at 8am on Tuesday.

The SDS Results Helpline will be staffed by expert careers advisers to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps. The helpline is designed to provide impartial career information, advice, and guidance.

The 2025 SDS Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am to 8pm, and Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Courtney McLaughlin, a Kilmarnock Academy pupil who is now 17, called the helpline in August last year to get advice about her SQA results from her fourth-year exams after not getting the National 5 grades she had hoped for in English and history.

“I was so upset when I opened my results that I started crying and called the results helpline for help,” she said.

“The adviser calmed me down and made me feel much better through our conversation. I was able to see that it was not the end of the world and that I still had options. They advised me to speak to my teacher, who reassured me that I could re-take those subjects in fifth year, if I wanted.”