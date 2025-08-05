Scotland exam results RECAP: Latest updates as young people receive SQA results
Welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog!
Today thousands of young people across Scotland will receive their SQA exam results for their National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers.
As well as individual achievements, the Scottish Government will also be looking out for trends in the pass rate and in the poverty-related attainment gap. In recent years, the overall pass rate has fallen and the attainment gap has widened.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is due to be at a school in Glasgow today to meet with some of the young people receiving their exam results today.
Follow along live for all the latest.
Scotland exam results LIVE: Latest updates as young people receive SQA results
Key Events
- Thousands will receive their results from 8am this morning
- Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth will be meeting young people in Glasgow
- Scottish Government under pressure on performance trends
I’m Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and I will be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest on SQA exam results day.
Follow along live.
The SQA exam results in numbers
- 147,000 young people will receive their results today
- 132,000 learners sat an exam this spring
- 2 million exam papers have been marked
- 480 schools, colleges and training centres had young people sitting qualifications
Those who have signed up to MySQA will receive their results by text or email at 8am on Tuesday.
Those who have signed up for this service, but are on holiday abroad will only receive these texts if they have set up their phone to work outside the UK.
Otherwise physical certificates will be posted out by first-class post throughout the day.
More than 7,000 teachers and college lecturers marked this year’s exam papers.
Training was given to them before marking began, and they were grouped into small teams with a team leader to ensure consistency and to monitor standards.
After the papers were all marked, grade boundary meetings were held for each subject. If an exam was deemed easier or harder than previous years, the grade boundaries will change.
Grades were then awarded after this process.
It is now 8am - those who have signed up to do so will now start getting their exam results over texts and emails.
Physical certificates will also be posted through their letterboxes throughout the day.
Good luck to everyone receiving their results today!
Unfortunately Storm Floris means some students will have to wait longer for their results to arrive.
Deliveries to young people in the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland will all have delays to their postal delivery due to the “adverse weather”. Those in other areas may also face delays at short notice.
A spokesperson for the SQA said: “Due to the widespread disruption caused by Storm Floris, Royal Mail has confirmed that there will be delays to the delivery of SQA results in several parts of Scotland.
“In particular, we know deliveries to the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland will be delayed due to the adverse weather.
“Further localised delays to deliveries may occur at short notice.
“If any affected candidates wish to know their results, they should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help them.
“Alternatively, learners can submit an enquiry via our website at www.sqa.org.uk/learnerenquiry and their query will be responded to by our team after 12pm on Tuesday 5 August.
“We are not anticipating any impact on the MySQA text and email service.”
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has wished Scotland’s young people “good luck” on BBC Good Morning Scotland.
She said: “Last year we saw challenging results and I reflected on that this time last year.
“But we need to be mindful that this is a pandemic generation, these young people experienced lockdown which disrupted their education.
“That has impacted on what we’ve seen in attainment, but there is evidence of recovery.
“The data show there is a real improvement in literacy and numeracy in primary schools and we are closing the attainment gap on those leaving school and going onto positive destinations.”
Ms Gilruth admitted the overall poverty-related attainment gap did “slightly widen” last year, but warned the public not to draw “direct comparisons” with last year’s cohort due to different marking guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
She added: “We are committed to continuing our work on closing the attainment gap but I am in no way shirking the challenges of the Covid pandemic and austerity on our schools.”
This is the last year that the SQA (Scottish Qualifications Authority) will issue qualifications - a new qualifications body called Qualifications Scotland will be created in the autumn.
The Scottish Parliament legislated for this new body before the summer recess after a number of exam results scandals over recent years.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “There was extensive scrutiny on this - 20 hours with the education committee and over 300 amendments, over 100 which were accepted.
“It was important politically for us to have support for this bill from the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Lib Dems.
“This body will be operational from autumn and it is fundamental to have teachers’ voices at the heart of this.
“I know from my own experience working in a school the frustration the profession has with the SQA, and that was amplified during the pandemic.”
She said she recognises the criticisms that this is a re-hash of the SQA, but says those criticising it need to look at the number of amendments that were passed in Holyrood in creating this body.
We are expecting some further details from the Scottish Government on the exam results at about 9.30am. Those who had signed up to get their results by email and text started receiving their results at 8am this morning.
What happens if you don’t get the grades you think you should?
Young people or their parents can appeal the grades themselves, or they can ask their school to do it for them.
Learners are encouraged to speak to their teacher first before appealing their grade and to think about whether the grade they receive is in line with their estimated grade, as a successful appeal could see the grade go up or go down.
Appeals will not be accepted if the learner was disqualified for breaking the rules, was awarded under the examination exceptional circumstances consideration service, or is already an A grade.
Learners and parents can self-appeal online at sqa.org.uk/appeals. They will need their personal details and their SQA candidate number to do this. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, August 26. All appeals will be determined by October.
Schools can also appeal grades and the deadline for this is Friday, August 29.
What happens if you need an appeal to get into university or college?
Those who have a conditional offer for further education that depends on an appealed grade will have their appeal prioritised.
This must be approved by the school or college the exam was sat in, and they will need to list which college or university the offer is for.
The final day for priority self-appeals is Tuesday, August 12, and the final day for priority appeals done through the school is Thursday, August 21.
Priority appeals will be determined by Monday, September 1.
There is a lot of help and support on offer today.
The SQA helpline (0345 279 1000) will be open from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, and 8.30am to 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Skills Development Scotland (SDS) also has a results helpline, which opens at 8am on Tuesday.
The SDS Results Helpline will be staffed by expert careers advisers to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps. The helpline is designed to provide impartial career information, advice, and guidance.
The 2025 SDS Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am to 8pm, and Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.
Courtney McLaughlin, a Kilmarnock Academy pupil who is now 17, called the helpline in August last year to get advice about her SQA results from her fourth-year exams after not getting the National 5 grades she had hoped for in English and history.
“I was so upset when I opened my results that I started crying and called the results helpline for help,” she said.
“The adviser calmed me down and made me feel much better through our conversation. I was able to see that it was not the end of the world and that I still had options. They advised me to speak to my teacher, who reassured me that I could re-take those subjects in fifth year, if I wanted.”
Dave McCallum, head of career information, advice and guidance operations at SDS, said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on their journey.”
If a young person does not receive their results, they should contact their school or college in the first instance.
The SQA candidate advice line (0345 279 1000) can be used if something is wrong or missing from the results.
I’ve seen a few people on social media saying they have not yet received their text or email results - one even posted saying it was a “total shambles”.
The SQA has replied and said: “The results are sent from 8am in batches and depending on your service provider, there can sometimes be a bit of a delay.
“You should also check your spam or junk folder in case your email goes there.
“We know it feels like an eternity to wait right now, but please do have patience if you can.”
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has wished all those receiving exam results today good luck.
Ms Gilruth, who was a teacher herself before becoming a politician, will be visiting a school in Glasgow at lunchtime to meet some of the pupils receiving their results and celebrate with them.
The BBC is reporting that there is an administrative issue delaying results for some courses at UHI Orkney.
This means the following courses do not have results on certificates:
- NPA travel and tourism level 6
- Foundation apprenticeship in social services and healthcare
- Foundation apprenticeship social services and healthcare (fast track)
- Foundation apprenticeship social services, children and young people
- National progression award in psychology level 5
- Skills for work: Early learning and childcare National 5
- Rural skills - agriculture level 5.
UHI Orkney has apologised for not supplying these results on time and says anyone affected should contact Deputy Principal Pauline Black on [email protected], visit the college’s website, or go into the college in person.
It understood that flights with mailbags departed for Orkney and Shetland this morning, meaning students in the northern isles should receive their results today.
Royal Mail says it is still navigating deliveries to islands which are only accessible by ferry - for example, students on Arran will need to wait until the 11am ferry docks to get their results by post.
The overall pass rate for National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers has increased this year. It has also increased for vocational and technical courses.
The Scottish Government says the poverty-related attainment gap has also narrowed for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher in 2024/25.
The number of young people passing vocational and technical qualifications such as construction, hospitality and business has reached a record high of 110,380 - this is an increase of 22.6 per cent compared to 2024.
At National 5 level results are up on both 2024 levels and the pre-pandemic 2019 level.
Passes at Higher level were over 200,000 for the first time since the Curriculum for Excellence was introduced in 2010.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “These results are evidence of a strong recovery in Scotland’s schools following the pandemic, with more passes at every level compared to last year.
“They are a testament to the hard work of learners, teachers and parents and carers.
“It is, furthermore, encouraging to see that the poverty-related attainment gap has narrowed at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.
“While there is more to do, each success of every young person from the most disadvantaged areas creates a route out of poverty.
“These results also show the strength of Scotland’s vocational and technical qualifications, which play a key role in preparing so many young people for the future.”
