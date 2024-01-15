Education secretary Jenny Gilruth has hailed the impact of coaching on school staff as a new £200,000 programme focuses on wellbeing.

The initiative, funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by Edinburgh-based social enterprise Know You More, aims to help people cope with mental health pressures. The free-to-access coaching has been arranged in collaboration with Education Scotland and will be available to all staff, from teaching assistants to head teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme has been funded to provide a total of 1,250 hours of coaching to more than 500 people. It follows a similar scheme that provided guidance and leadership coaching to senior staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, when schools were closed for long periods.

A school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books. PA/PA Wire

The funding comes as more school staff are reported to be turning their backs on education, amid the strain of rising classroom violence, high workloads and insecure jobs.

Ms Gilruth said: “We value our teachers and education professionals and are committed to understanding their needs and providing them with the right support. This coaching will help provide a safe and confidential place for them to focus on their own wellbeing and we know from their feedback how helpful it can be.”

Gillian Jones, principal teacher at Banchory Primary School and a previous participant of Know You More’s coaching, said: “On the back of my own coaching experience, having the opportunity to support newly qualified teachers has been inspirational.

"Even when I’m in the classroom I’m using the techniques I learned throughout the course, so it really is having a profound effect on my practice.”

Tim Mart, co-founder of Know You More, said: “We’ve seen the benefits that coaching focused on wellbeing brings to employees and employers, and we are looking forward to working with teaching staff over the coming months to support those working in the education system.