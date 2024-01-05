Lib Dems seek action to help persuade teachers to continue with careers

The Scottish Government is being urged to do more to retain teachers after it emerged more than 1,300 left within five years of starting their careers.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show 1,337 teachers have left the register within five years, since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data from the General Teaching Council for Scotland reveals the number of registrants departing has increased from 183 in 2018 to 338 in 2023.

Student Raising Hand To Ask Question In Classroom. Picture: Adobe Stock

Scottish teachers agreed a new pay deal after industrial action last year. But a series of issues are feared to be forcing many to rethink their careers, including escalating violence and abuse, a lack of permanent posts, and high workload and time pressures.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “With industrial disputes becoming a regular occurrence and reports of violence in classrooms, I can understand why teaching is not as attractive a career as it once was.

“Those who have completed their probation aren’t being offered stable contracts, with many turning to casual work or supply lists instead. Teachers who are just starting out on their careers are feeling demoralised, disillusioned and disincentivised.

"The SNP once claimed they wanted to be judged on their record on education. They certainly aren’t saying that anymore.

A teacher and students in a classroom. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“If we want to give our young people the best chance of getting ahead in life, they need access to great teachers and a great education.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see properly resourced schools and education authorities with a plan for getting Scottish education moving in the right direction. We would make teaching a more attractive career path by bringing back principal teachers for key subjects, halting teacher cuts, stable contracts and boosting in-class support.”

Official statistics published last month show there were 54,033 teachers in Scotland, with only 82 per cent on permanent contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the year after probation, just 29 per cent of teachers were in permanent, full-time posts last year. A total of 71 per cent were in some kind of teaching job, including temporary and part-time.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth told MSPs in November that she had sought expert advice on the country’s education workforce modelling analysis, which would “inform our decisions on education workforce planning in future years”.

Meanwhile, it emerged earlier this week that violence in Scottish schools was fuelling a huge rise in compensation pay-outs to teachers.