Education Scotland: New figures show further drop in Scottish teacher numbers despite SNP pledge

Teacher numbers have fallen in Scotland again despite an SNP promise to recruit thousands of extra school staff.

Official statistics also confirm that pupil attendance rates have dropped to a record low in the last year, and exclusions remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, record high attainment levels have been recorded in primary schools, despite plummeting results on world Pisa rankings, which measure the performance of 15-year-olds.

School pupils. David Jones/PA Wire

Ahead of the 2021 election, the SNP pledged to recruit 3,500 additional teachers and classroom assistants, but the overall number fell by 122 between 2021 and 2022, and has now dipped by another 160 full-time equivalents (FTE) in the last year.

There are now 54,033 FTE teachers, while pupil numbers decreased by 346.

The number of primary teachers was down by 354, but in secondary the figure was up 175 from 2022.

There was an overall decrease in 17 local authorities, with the largest proportional falls being 2.7 per cent in East Ayrshire, or 33 FTE teachers, followed by Glasgow City and Moray with reductions of 2 per cent, or 114 and 19 teachers respectively.

Despite the change, the pupil teacher ratio (PTR), which gives a measure of the size of the teaching workforce relative to the pupil population, remained at 13.2.

Class sizes also remained at similar levels, with averages in primary schools dropping slightly from 23.3 in 2022 to 23.2.

The attendance rate in 2022/23 was 90.2 per cent, which is a decrease from 92 per cent in 2020/21, and the lowest rate since comparable figures began in 2003/04.

There were 11,676 cases of exclusion in 2022/23, which is 40 per cent higher than during the pandemic in 2020/21, but 22 per cent lower than 2018/19.

Amid an ongoing row over last week’s Pisa results, attainment figures for younger pupils appear to show improvement.

The Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels (ACEL) 2022/23 show that for numeracy, a total of 79.6 per cent of pupils reached the levels expected in 2022/23, a rise of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous high of 79.1 per cent in 2018/19.

For literacy, an increase to 72.7 per cent was recorded, up on the previous high of 72.3 per cent in 2018/19

The gap between the proportion of primary pupils from the most and least deprived areas achieving expected levels in literacy has also decreased to the lowest on record in 2022/23.

The figures also show improvements at secondary level compared to 2021/22, with increases in attainment across the board and the gap between those from most and least deprived areas reducing.

ACEL statistics are based on teacher judgement and measure the performance of school pupils in Primary 1, Primary 4, Primary 7 and Secondary 3.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who is due to make a statement to Holyrood this afternoon, said: “These figures show record levels of attainment across primary school level and significant improvements in secondary.

"I congratulate our pupils and teachers for their hard work over the last year.

“These findings are the most up to date statistics on attainment and are comprehensive across all publicly funded schools in Scotland, demonstrating a clear rise in standards above pre-pandemic levels among primary school pupils.

"Along with this year’s SQA results, they point to widespread rises in attainment.