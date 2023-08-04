Edinburgh University strike action called off after 'significant step forward' in marking boycott dispute

The ancient institution has been engulfed in a row about its response to the industrial action

An agreement has been reached between Edinburgh University management and trade union representatives to deescalate a row over a controversial marking and assessment boycott.

It was announced on Friday evening that a joint statement had been agreed between university bosses and the UCU trade union’s Edinburgh branch.

The deal will lead to a pause in pay deductions for staff from August, the cancellation of strike action planned for September, and paves the way for UCU Edinburgh to encourage members to prioritise outstanding marking to allow October exam boards to run smoothly.

File photo dated 13/5/19 of the University of Edinburgh sign. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sir Peter Mathieson, the university’s principal, wrote to staff on Friday to update them on the agreement.

He said: “This is a welcome and significant step forward which means that strike action will no longer take place in September, and Welcome Week activities will continue as planned.

"This will enable our students to fully participate in the new academic year and all that it has to offer.

"UCU-Edinburgh will encourage members to prioritise outstanding marking so that this marking will be complete to allow the October exam boards to run smoothly.

"To achieve this goal, line managers will ensure that the appropriate prioritisation of marking is managed within the overall workload of individual members.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all marking is completed and accounted for at the earliest opportunity so that our students can move on with their lives.”

He added that the university will shortly be contacting undergraduate students who are still awaiting an award or classification to let them know about this “significant progress”.

The boycott was launched by the University and College Union (UCU) at institutions across the UK in April amid a row over staff pay and conditions.

Edinburgh University quickly found itself at the centre of the row after hundreds of staff signed an open letter accusing bosses of showing a 'cavalier disregard' for students, staff and standards, with the way they planned to continue awarding degrees without the usual level of scrutiny.