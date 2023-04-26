All Sections
Scotland rugby hero Nick De Luca signs for prestigious Edinburgh school

Former Scotland rugby star Nick De Luca has been signed up by an independent school in Edinburgh.

By Calum Ross
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
 Comment

Merchiston Castle School, the only independent all-boys boarding school in the nation, said the former Biarritz player would be its new director of sport. Mr De Luca, a former international rugby union centre who won 43 caps for Scotland, will join Merchiston in September after leaving his post as director of sport at Uppingham School in the East Midlands.

The 39-year-old said: “When the position at Merchiston came up, it seemed too good to be true. I am a proud Scotsman and, having learnt so much over my career, I was always keen to come back to a country that gave me so much.

“Merchiston has a long history of sporting excellence, and I am looking forward to building on this with the boys and helping every individual achieve their personal sporting goals – whether that’s on the football pitch, the squash court or athletics track.”

Former Scotland rugby star Nick De Luca is joining Merchiston Castle School. Picture: Nick De LucaFormer Scotland rugby star Nick De Luca is joining Merchiston Castle School. Picture: Nick De Luca
Nick De Luca calls for more action to help 'struggling' players.

Mr De Luca played for Border Reivers, Edinburgh, Biarritz and Wasps during a career spanning 12 years. He has been a mental health campaigner in recent years, arguing for greater support for professional rugby players.

Jonathan Anderson, Merchiston’s head teacher, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick De Luca as our new director of sport. His values are the perfect match with Merchiston’s own vision for our boys.

"With his professional background, vast experience and passion for sports, I am confident he will be an asset to our community.”

