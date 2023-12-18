Deaths of 2023: Some of the notable names, celebrities and stars of stage and screen who died this year

A look back at some of the notable names and famous faces across politics, sport, showbiz, and beyond who died in 2023

JANUARY

Jeff Beck

The pioneering guitarist, who worked with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died after contracting meningitis at the age of 78.

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley

The singer, who was Elvis Presley’s only child, died aged 54. She had been famous since the moment she was born, and married Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

David Sutherland

The Scottish cartoonist, who died at the age of 89, was known for his drawings for The Bash Street Kids and Dennis The Menace.

The death of Winnie Ewing probably marks the end of the SNP as a credible party of government, says writer (Picture: Scottish Parliament/Getty)

David Crosby

The US folk-rock musician died aged 81. The singer-songwriter rose to fame through LA-based band The Byrds before joining chart-topping supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Frank McGarvey

Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland forward died at the age of 66 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He scored more than a 100 goals during his five-year stint at Parkhead between 1980 and 1985

Fay Weldon

Known for works including The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, Weldon died aged 91.

Ken Scotland

The swashbuckling Scottish rugby international who revolutionised full-back play and place-kicking, died after a short at 86.

Tom Nairn

Described as 'godfather of modern Scottish independence movement', the political theorist and academic died at 90.

​FEBRUARY

Paco Rabanne

The “legendary” fashion designer, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, died at the age of 88.

Burt Bacharach

The composer of legendary pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By died at the age of 94. The esteemed musician, who entertained millions with his melodies, wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s. Considered one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, he wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and The Carpenters.

John Motson

The Prince of Wales hailed the commentator as “a legend whose voice was football” following his death at the age of 77. Motson, known as “Motty”, became synonymous with football during his distinguished 50-year career with the BBC.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd

The former House of Commons speaker died at the age of 93. The ex-MP sat for Labour before becoming the first woman to be elected speaker in the more than 700-year history of the role in 1992, staying on until 2000.

Billy Thomson

Former Dundee United, Rangers and St Mirren goalkeeper died at 64. Former teammates pay tribute to the "best goalkeeper in Britain"

Dickie Davies

Former World Of Sport presenter died at the age of 94. Best known for anchoring the ITV sports show from 1968 until it came to an end in 1985.

Sir Bernard Ingham

The long-standing press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, died after a short illness at the age of 90. His family described him as a “journalist to his bones” and he continued to file a column for the Yorkshire Post until shortly before his death.

MARCH

Mystic Meg

The newspaper and TV astrologer, whose real name was Margaret Lake, died at the age of 80.

Jacqueline Gold

The Ann Summers founder, made a CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours, died aged 62 following seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

Paul O’Grady

The TV and radio presenter, who rose to fame as Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67. The Queen was left “deeply saddened” by the death of her friend. At his funeral in April, Battersea dogs led a guard of honour in the dog lover’s memory.

Duncan Hendry

Former Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts and of Edinburgh's Capital Theatres died at 71.

Lord Kirkhill

Civic leader who promoted infrastructure for North Sea oil, died at 92. Obituary

APRIL

Nigel Lawson

The Conservative politician, who served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor, died at the age of 91. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called him an “inspiration to me” while former Tory leader William Hague said Lord Lawson was a “towering figure in politics”. He had six children including TV cook Nigella Lawson and journalist Dominic Lawson,

Paul Cattermole

The S Club 7 star was “unexpectedly” found dead at his home in Dorset at the age of 46. He shot to fame with the success of hits such as Reach, Bring It All Back, S Club Party and Don’t Stop Movin’ before launching a successful solo career.

Dame Mary Quan t

The fashion designer, who was credited with popularising the miniskirt in the 1960s, died aged 93. Her clothes were popularised by famous faces including models Pattie Boyd and Twiggy as well as singer Cilla Black.

Barry Humphries

The Australian entertainer, who kept generations amused with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, died at the age of 89. After moving from Australia to London in 1959, he became a staple on the West End comedy circuit and his career spanned seven decades.

Len Goodman

The former Strictly Come Dancing head judge died at the age of 78. He won various dancing competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s and was later head judge on the flagship BBC show from 2004 until 2016.

Ken Buchanan

Scotland’s first undisputed world champion and widely considered the country’s greatest boxer with a career spanning 17 years, Buchanan died at 77. Born in Leith in 1945, Buchanan picked up the British lightweight title in 1968 – just three years after his first professional bout.

Jock Zonfrillo

Glasgow-born chef, labelled by Pierre White as one of the great cooks of the 21st century. Zonfrillo, who had presented MasterChef Australia since 2019, had died at the age of 46.

MAY

Martin Amis

The author, whose novels Money and London Fields made him one of the most renowned literary figures of his generation, died aged 73. He published 14 novels, a memoir, two collections of stories and eight collections of non-fiction works over his lifetime.

Rolf Harris

The disgraced entertainer died from neck cancer and “frailty of old age” at the age of 93. The Australian-born TV presenter was a family favourite for decades before being convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014, including one on an eight-year-old.

Tina Turner

The singer died aged 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices. The American-Swiss musician – born Anna Mae Bullock – had a career that spanned six decades and gave the world classic tracks such as River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and The Best. Sir Mick Jagger called her “inspiring, warm, funny and generous” as he led tributes to the star, while Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood called her the “queen of rock and soul”.

Andy Rourke

The Smiths’ bassist died “after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer” at 59. Bandmate Johnny Marr said: “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.”

JUNE

Silvio Berlusconi

The controversial and colourful former Italian prime minister died at the age of 86. The career of Italy’s longest-serving premier, who was also a media mogul, was marked by scandals over sex-filled parties and allegations of corruption. Sir Tony Blair said he found the “larger than life” figure “capable, shrewd and, most important, true to his word”.

Glenda Jackson

The actress-turned-Labour MP died peacefully at the age of 87 following a brief illness. The screen star won an Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class, later giving up acting for politics and serving 23 years in the Commons.

Alan Arkin

The Hollywood actor, who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, died at the age of 89. During his long career, he worked with directors Tim Burton in fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands, Ben Affleck in historical drama Argo and Mike Nichols in satirical black comedy Catch-22.

Winnie Ewing

Known famously as Madame Ecosse, the former MP, MEP and MSP Winifred Margaret Ewing died at 93.

Flags at the Scottish Parliament, where two of her three children – Fergus and Annabelle – are MSPs, were lowered in tribute to her. Described as a “beloved icon” of the Scottish independence movement, Mrs Ewing was perhaps best known for declaring “Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on” after her shock victory at the Hamilton by-election in 1967. Obituary

Craig Brown

The last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup and one of the most popular characters in Scottish football. Brown’s family announced the 82-year-old had died in hospital in Ayr following a short illness. The former schoolteacher took Scotland to a World Cup and a European Championship finals and was involved in a coaching capacity in three other major tournaments. He also led the country’s under-16s to a World Cup final and the under-21s to the last four in Europe. Obituary

JULY

Meg Johnson

The soap stalwart died aged 86 after battling dementia “for the last few years”. The actress, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale since 2003, was hailed by the show as a “kind and wonderful lady” who was “full of warmth” and “always with a twinkle in her eye”.

Jane Birkin

The Anglo-French singer and actress died at the age of 76. Birkin was an influential figure across music, film and fashion, most notably for her collaboration with the late Serge Gainsbourg and lending her name to the Hermes Birkin designer handbag. Following her death, French President Emmanuel Macron called her a “French icon” while mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo described her as “the most Parisian of the English”.

George Alagiah

The BBC newsreader died aged 67 following a long battle with cancer. The Sri Lankan-born journalist reported from war zones as a foreign correspondent before becoming a familiar face to millions as an anchor on BBC One’s News At Six.

His colleagues at the broadcaster led tributes to him, with Nick Robinson calling him a “brilliant journalist” and a “lovely man”, while Fiona Bruce said he was “that rare thing – a first-rate journalist and an all round lovely human being”.

Sinead O’Connor

The Dublin-born singer was found unresponsive at her south London home and pronounced dead at the age of 56.

She was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of ballad Nothing Compares 2 U, which topped the charts around the world.

Throughout her career, which spanned 10 solo albums, she spoke openly of her struggles with her mental health and was said to have helped change Ireland because of her criticism of the Catholic Church.

Trevor Francis

British football’s first £1million player died at the age of 69. The ex-Birmingham striker, who scored Nottingham Forest’s winner in their 1979 European Cup final triumph, earned 52 England caps and later guided Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham to major finals as a manager.

David Potter

Scottish football historian and enthusiast who specialised in Celtic FC died aged 74.

AUGUST

Jamie Reid

The artist behind the Sex Pistols’ signature album covers died at the age of 76. His most notable work was the artwork for the British punk band’s classic 1977 song God Save The Queen which featured a young Elizabeth II with the record title plastered across her eyes and mouth.

Sir Michael Parkinson

The veteran broadcaster, who was considered the king of British chat show hosts, died aged 88 following a brief illness.

David Bowie, John Lennon, David Beckham and Muhammad Ali are just a few of the famous people he interviewed during a long and illustrious career. Close friends and contemporaries including Sir David Attenborough, Dickie Bird and Sir Michael Caine hailed him as being “beyond region or class” and “irreplaceable”.

Mohamed Al-Fayed

The controversial former Harrods owner died at the age of 94. Following the death of his son Dodi Fayed alongside Diana, Princess of Wales in a car crash in Paris in 1997, the businessman repeatedly claimed they were murdered in a plot by the British establishment. He set about building his empire, which also included Fulham FC, on arriving in the UK from Egypt in the 1960s but lost repeated bids to obtain British citizenship.

Robbie Shepherd

Robbie Shepherd’s name, reputation and his instantly recognisable, broad Aberdeenshire accent were irrevocably bound up with his 35-year role as presenter of BBC Radio Scotland’s widely popular Scottish dance programme Take the Floor. The broadcaster and author died aged 87. Obituary

SEPTEMBER

Mike Yarwood

The comedian, famed for his impressions of politicians and other celebrities in the 1960s and 1970s, died at the age of 82. He was famous for mimicking Harold Wilson and Edward Heath as well as the then Prince of Wales.

Rory Bremner, well-known for impersonating more modern political figures, hailed Yarwood as the person who “kicked the door down” for impressionists to become big names, adding that “if it hadn’t been for him … I don’t think I would have become an impressionist”.

Professor Sir Ian Wilmut

The scientist who led the team which cloned Dolly the sheep 27 years ago died at the age of 79. He was part of a team at the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh which successfully cloned Dolly in 1996.

Prof Wilmut was hailed as a “titan of the scientific world” and “household name”. Obituary

Sir Michael Gambon

The actor, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, died peacefully in hospital aged 82.

The Dublin-born star of stage and screen, who won four TV Baftas, was also known for his extensive back catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre over five decades. JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe led tributes to the star, who was hailed as a “wonderful man” and an “outstanding actor”.

David McCallum

Glasgow-born actor who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular NCIS 40 years later. He died aged 90 of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

OCTOBER

Francis Lee

The former England striker died at the age of 79 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He joined Manchester City from home town club Bolton Wanderers in 1967 and spent eight years with the squad as well as playing for the national side where he won 27 caps. Following his retirement from football he entered the business world before becoming Manchester City chairman from 1994 until 1998.

Bill Kenwright

The theatre and film producer died at the age of 78 surrounded by family and loved ones. Sir Ian McKellen led tributes to Kenwright, who was also chairman of Everton FC, saying that showbusiness “will be dimmer now he has gone”.

Sir Bobby Charlton

The England and Manchester United star died at the age of 86 after a fall at his care home.

Hailed as one of the country’s greatest ever players, he was a key figure in the Three Lions’ 1966 World Cup victory.

The Prince of Wales joined football royalty and around 1,000 fans for the Manchester funeral of the Red Devils star, who made 758 appearances for the club.

Matthew Perry

The Friends star was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54. He was one of the most familiar faces on television in the world during the 10 series of Friends, in which he played Chandler Bing. His family, friends and co-stars paid tribute to the actor, who has been described as “the funniest man ever”.

Frank McDougall

Former St Mirren and Aberdeen striker, who had been battling stage two lung cancer, died aged 65.

NOVEMBER

Terry Venables

The former England manager and player nicknamed El Tel died aged 80 after a long illness.

He won two caps for England and managed the side when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 1996, as well as playing for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers.

Former England captain Gary Lineker led tributes to Venables, calling him the “best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for”, as well as “vibrant”, “charming” and “a friend”. Obituary

Henry Kissinger

The former US secretary of state who dominated foreign policy for much of the 1970s died at the age of 100.

After fleeing Germany, where he was born, for the US in 1938 due to Nazi rule, he became a national security adviser and then secretary of state, where he was controversial.

He made numerous visits to the UK where he dined with Diana, Princess of Wales and had breakfast with Margaret Thatcher. Obituary

Shane MacGowan

The Pogues frontman died aged 65 after being discharged from a Dublin hospital where he had been receiving care for an infection. From the 1980s, he led the Irish punk band who are best known for their hit festive song Fairytale Of New York, which was released in 1987.

His wife praised him as the “love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel”, while Irish president Michael D Higgins said it had been a “great honour” for him to present the singer with a lifetime achievement award. Obituary

Alistair Darling

The former chancellor and Edinburgh MP, who steered the UK through the 2008 financial crisis, died at the age of 70. In his long political career he went from a left-winger to a more centrist cabinet minister before leading the campaign to stay in the Union in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Tributes flooded in from across the political spectrum, with fellow Scot Gordon Brown, who was prime minister during Mr Darling’s time at the Treasury, calling him a man of “unimpeachable integrity”.

Colin MacKay

Glasgow-born writer and broadcaster died at 79. The only senior journalist to have worked for the BBC and all three of the ITV stations who broadcast north of the Border. Obituary

Norman Irons

Scottish politician who was lord provost of Edinburgh between 1992 and 1996, died at 82. Irons was the first lord provost of the city from the SNP

John Byrne

A “supremely talented” artist and playwright John Byrne, creator of TV show Tutti Frutti, died at the age of 83.

The Fine Art Society announced the Paisley-born polymath, also known for works including his play The Slab Boys, died “peacefully” with his wife Jeanine by his side. As well as being a “masterful” painter, Byrne designed record covers for the likes of Donovan, The Beatles, Gerry Rafferty and Sir Billy Connolly. Obituary

DECEMBER

Benjamin Zephaniah

The poet and author died aged 65 just weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. His family described the dub poet, who had dyslexia and left school aged 13 unable to read and write, as a “true pioneer and innovator”.

His friend Sir Lenny Henry led tributes to him, saying his “passion for education for all was tireless”.

Ryan O’Neal

The Hollywood star died “peacefully” at the age of 82. He starred in Love Story, Paper Moon and alongside Barbra Streisand in What’s Up, Doc?.

Streisand said he was “funny and charming, and he will be remembered”.

Hanzala Malik

Scottish Labour Party politician died at 67. He was MSP for the Glasgow region from 2011 until 2016.

Steve Halliwell

Actor who played Zak Dingle on the ITV drama Emmerdale for nearly three decades, died aged 77.

Andre Braugher