Deadline approaching for bursary scheme offering disadvantaged pupils fully-funded places at Edinburgh's Fettes College

Newly expanded programme available to youngsters from across Scotland

Time is running out to apply for a fully-funded place at one of Scotland’s most expensive independent schools.

The “kick-start” bursary for Fettes College in Edinburgh was previously only available for two students from disadvantaged backgrounds at five state-run primaries in Scotland’s capital.

But it was announced earlier this year that the programme was being extended, with 11-year-olds from across the country now able to apply to attend Fettes until sixth form of the senior school.

Fettes College

With the deadline for the bursary due to close on January 15, potential applicants have been urged to ensure they do not miss out on the opportunity.

Charlie Minogue, headmaster of Fettes College’s preparatory school, said: “Our philanthropic mission hasn’t changed since Fettes was founded through the philanthropy of Sir William Fettes in 1870.

"We want to break down the barriers and help bright young pupils, regardless of their circumstances, gain access to a Fettes education so they can have an opportunity to make the most of their talents.

“This bursary is awarded to ambitious boys and girls who would not ordinarily be in a position to benefit from a Fettes education.

"It’s a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional education we provide at Fettes, which nurtures and discovers talents and inspires a lifelong love of learning. I’d encourage applications from students across Scotland.”

To be eligible for the bursary, applicants must be 11 years old in September 2024, and receive free school meals or be in a low-income household.

Prospective candidates can access support with their applications from teachers at Fettes College, as well as their respective primary schools.

The school, which has more than 750 students and around 350 members of staff, is based in the Comely Bank area of Edinburgh.

It was attended by former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Rangers chairman Sir David Murray. In fiction, its most famous former pupil was Ian Fleming's secret agent James Bond.

Amanda Mair, a teacher in Fettes prep school, has supported previous kick-start students, their families, and their primary schools since the programme was launched in 2018.

She said: “It’s always such a pleasure to meet the bright and talented prospective candidates for the kick-start bursary, and to be able to show them around our school, letting them know all about life at Fettes.

"I visit local schools to meet prospective pupils and their teachers, and have previously helped families fill in the registration forms, as I know it can sometimes feel like a daunting process.”

Following an entrance assessment, the two successful children will join Fettes’ prep school for the first two years of their education, giving them the chance to familiarise themselves with the school environment across the 100-acre campus before moving up to the senior school.

One parent of a Fettes kick-start student said: “The kick-start bursary has enhanced all of our lives, with Fettes providing help at each stage of the process.

"Being part of the Fettes community and watching the skills and opportunities the children get is so rewarding.”