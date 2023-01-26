Councils across Scotland will be forced to increase teacher numbers after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government will intervene to block council cuts.

The First Minister confirmed reports that the education secretary will take steps to ensure funding provided to councils to bolster teacher numbers is actually used for that purpose.

It follows reports that several local authorities, including SNP-led Glasgow city council, are considering education cuts to balance their budgets with concerns from ministers that hundreds of teaching jobs could be cut as councils try to make savings.

Speculative plans have already been drawn up by Glasgow City Council to cut 800 teaching positions, with closing primary schools early on Fridays also floated as a possibly way to help deal with its £68 million funding shortfall.

Scotland's education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is preparing to intervene to stop local councils cutting teacher numbers.

Such a policy would contradict an SNP manifesto commitment to increase the number of teachers and classroom assistants in Scotland by at least 3,500 before the next election.

During First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that the government “will act to protect teacher numbers”.

She said: “This government has a commitment to increase teacher numbers and indeed councils are being given additional funding specifically to deliver that.

"It would not be acceptable to me or to the Scottish Government to see teacher numbers fall.

"I can confirm therefore that the government does intend to take steps to ensure that the funding we are providing to councils to maintain increased numbers of teachers actually delivers that outcome and the education secretary will set out more details to parliament in the coming days.”

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, said the intervention was welcome but blamed “persistent under-funding and under-resourcing” of Scottish education for the situation.

The union’s general secretary, Andrea Bradley, said: “The Scottish Government needs to fund local authorities better, including a return to ring-fenced budgets for the delivery of education. Scotland’s young people deserve the best quality education, and that requires proper funding and investment in facilities, resources and in staff.

"Sufficient numbers of well qualified, properly paid teachers are absolutely essential to the delivery of quality education. Any cuts to teacher numbers and the pupil week are untenable, and would have a serious detrimental impact on young people’s education.

"Cuts to teacher numbers pile additional workload onto already severely over-burdened teaching staff, while also having profoundly damaging consequences for pupils’ learning. The notion that we can raise attainment and close the poverty related attainment gap by reducing the number of pupil hours per week by 10% is ludicrous.

Government intervention comes in the wake of growing disagreement between local authorities and ministers over financing.

Local authority body Cosla has repeatedly called for more funding from Government to avoid cuts to public services, saying a £550 million cash increase in next year’s budget could be as low as £71 million when ring-fenced Government plans are accounted for.

The issue was raised at Holyrood last week with Conservative leader Douglas Ross branding the proposals of teacher cuts in Glasgow and elsewhere "deeply worried"

When asked how many teachers would lose their jobs across Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon did not offer a specific number saying she respected the "autonomy of democratically elected institutions".

Both Cosla and Glasgow City Council have been contacted for comment.

