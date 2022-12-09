The top-performing schools in Scotland for 2023 have been revealed in The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2023

Parent Power The Sunday Times have released their list of the top schools in Scotland, identifying the highest-achieving schools in the country.

Rankings in Scotland are based on 2021 data, the latest available from the Scottish Government for state schools based on teacher assessed grades. For consistency the rankings have used the same year’s results for the independent sector.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables in Scotland are determined by the proportion of pupils gaining five or more National 5 passes, five or more Highers and the proportion gaining two or more Advanced Highers.

The guide allows users to search for 1,600 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

"It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.”

She added: “League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point.”

