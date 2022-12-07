The happiest places to live in Scotland has been revealed following the results of a new poll.

Said to be one of the friendliest nations on the globe, many have spoken of their desire to live in Scotland due to its reputation of being a welcoming place.

However, how do the residents that currently live in Scotland feel about the towns and cities they live in?

Well, we might just have the answer thanks to Rightmove’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, which asks over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.

Here is a list of the 14 happiest places in live in Scotland in 2022.

1. Galashiels Located on the Scottish Borders, Galashiels is ranked as the happiest place to live in Scotland and the second in the entirety of the UK. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Perth Located beside the River Tay in central Scotland, Perth is ranked as the second happiest place to live in Scotland and the fifth in the entirety of the UK. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Stirling Located in central Scotland, Stirling is ranked as the third happiest place to live in Scotland and the ninth in the entirety of the UK. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Dundee The coastal city of Dundee is ranked as the fourth happiest place to live in Scotland and the 37th in the entire of the UK. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales