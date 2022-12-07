News you can trust since 1817
A new poll has announced the 15 happiest places to live in Scotland. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Here are the 14 happiest places to live in Scotland 2022 - where do Edinburgh and Glasgow rank?

The happiest places to live in Scotland has been revealed following the results of a new poll.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Said to be one of the friendliest nations on the globe, many have spoken of their desire to live in Scotland due to its reputation of being a welcoming place.

However, how do the residents that currently live in Scotland feel about the towns and cities they live in?

Well, we might just have the answer thanks to Rightmove’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, which asks over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.

Here is a list of the 14 happiest places in live in Scotland in 2022.

1. Galashiels

Located on the Scottish Borders, Galashiels is ranked as the happiest place to live in Scotland and the second in the entirety of the UK.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Perth

Located beside the River Tay in central Scotland, Perth is ranked as the second happiest place to live in Scotland and the fifth in the entirety of the UK.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Stirling

Located in central Scotland, Stirling is ranked as the third happiest place to live in Scotland and the ninth in the entirety of the UK.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Dundee

The coastal city of Dundee is ranked as the fourth happiest place to live in Scotland and the 37th in the entire of the UK.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

