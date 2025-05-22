The top nurseries in Scotland have been named for 2025.

Recognising the best in Scotland, the annual DayNurseries.co.uk awards are based not only on reviews from parents and guardians but also on Care Inspectorate (CI) data. Each facility is ranked on factors including care, food, facilities, staff, safeguarding, management and value for money, with nurseries which have received low CI ratings excluded from the running.

For the fifth year in a row, Bright Horizons at 44 St Swithin Street in Aberdeen has been named among Scotland’s best, with a number of last year’s top nurseries – such as Happitots Nursery Cumbernauld and Smiley Stars’ locations in Ibrox and Mansewood – also maintaining their status.

So from the Borders to the north-east, here are the 20 best nurseries in Scotland.

1 . Arnhall Nursery, Keir Estate, Dunblane, Stirling, FK15 9NU Part of Bright Stars Nursery Group, Arnhall Nursery in Dunblane is among the best in Scotland. Located on the Keir Estate just off the M9, the nursery cares for children aged between three months to five years old. In the most recent report from the Care Inspectorate, Arnhall Nursery was evaluated as either Very Good or Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Banana Moon Day Nursery Aberdeen International, International Avenue, Dyce, Aberdeen, AB21 0BR Banana Moon Day Nursery Aberdeen International only opened in 2021, but has received hugely positive feedback from parents and guardians. Caring for children aged between three months to five years old, the nursery tailors its curriculum to meet the individual needs of each child. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Banana Moon Day Nursery Bridge of Don, Gordon Brae, Whitestripes Road, Laverocks, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, AB22 8AW Also part of Banana Moon Day Nurseries– which made daynurseries.co.uk’s Top 20 Large Nursery Groups 2025 – is their Bridge of Don, Aberdeen location. Having opened in 2020, children from three months old up to five years old can attend. The facility has an enclosed outdoor learning space. | Google Maps Photo Sales