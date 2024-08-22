A new league table of nurseries in Scotland has revealed where in Edinburgh offers the best pre-school education.

The Times and Sunday Times recently published statistics based on latest Care Inspectorate inspections.

The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for ‘excellent’ to one point for ‘unsatisfactory’, across the four categories of ‘setting’, ‘staff’, ‘leadership’ and ‘quality of ‘care, play and learning’ - leading to a maximum combined points total of 24.

More than 1,000 nurseries have been graded since last September, when the 2023 league table was published.

But of those gradings not a single nursery in Scotland got a perfect score, with Seaton School Nursery, in Aberdeen, and Toronto Primary School Nursery Class, in West Lothian, performing best with a total of 22 points.

Meanwhile in Edinburgh, no inspection in the last year has been awarded more than 21 points - given to Calderglen Early Learning and Childcare, making it the joint 21st highest rated nursery in the city.

Here are the 11 nurseries in Scotland with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings - and when they were last inspected.

1 . Tynecastle Nursery School Run by the City of Edinburgh Council, Tynecastle Nursery School received a perfect rating of 24 when it was last visited by inspectors on May 9, 2019.

2 . George Heriots The nursery at the independent George Heriots School was awarded four 'excellent' ratings when it was last inspected on April 25, 2019 - giving it a perfect score of 24.

3 . Oxgangs After School Club Another nursery that received top marks of 24 from inspectors back on January 10, 2019, was Oxgangs After School Club - based at Oxgangs Primary School. It is run independently.