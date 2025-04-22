The collision involving two vehicles happened at a primary school in Cambuslang

Two ambulances have attended a two-vehicle crash at a primary school in Cambuslang.

The collision happened around drop-off at Cairns Primary School, on Woodland Crescent, around 8.50am on Tuesday.

Cairns Primary School, where the collision took place | Google Maps

Police were called to the scene, along with the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

One of the drivers received treatment at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Tuesday, April 22, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Woodland Crescent, Cambuslang.

“Emergency services attended and the occupants were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”