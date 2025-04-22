Ambulances called to two-car crash at Scottish primary school during drop-off time

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
The collision involving two vehicles happened at a primary school in Cambuslang

Two ambulances have attended a two-vehicle crash at a primary school in Cambuslang.

The collision happened around drop-off at Cairns Primary School, on Woodland Crescent, around 8.50am on Tuesday.

Cairns Primary School, where the collision took placeCairns Primary School, where the collision took place
Cairns Primary School, where the collision took place | Google Maps

Police were called to the scene, along with the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

One of the drivers received treatment at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Tuesday, April 22, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Woodland Crescent, Cambuslang.

“Emergency services attended and the occupants were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.54am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Woodland Crescent, Cambuslang. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

