Knife taken into Scottish primary school as police called to investigate
A knife has been discovered in the grounds of a school in Moray.
Police were called to a primary school about 10.30am on Wednesday following the discovery of the weapon.
Officers said suitable advice had been given. The primary school has not been named.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, we received a report of a knife being brought to a school in the area.
“Suitable advice was given and police are working with partners in relation to the matter.”
The report comes after a similar incident in January when a pupil was found in possession of a knife at Tomintoul Primary School in Ballindalloch - a small village in Moray.
There has been a reported rise in Scotland in the number of pupils caught using dangerous weapons.
The Scotsman reported in February there had been 194 recorded crime cases involving Police Scotland where an offensive weapon was “used” in schools in the past three years.
It represented a 76 per cent rise on the 110 such incidents in the three years immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Moray Council has been contacted for comment.