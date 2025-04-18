Knife taken into Scottish primary school as police called to investigate

Police were called to the grounds of the primary school on Wednesday

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A knife has been discovered in the grounds of a school in Moray.

Police were called to a primary school about 10.30am on Wednesday following the discovery of the weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A knife was found brought into the school area | Contributed

Officers said suitable advice had been given. The primary school has not been named.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, we received a report of a knife being brought to a school in the area.

“Suitable advice was given and police are working with partners in relation to the matter.”

The report comes after a similar incident in January when a pupil was found in possession of a knife at Tomintoul Primary School in Ballindalloch - a small village in Moray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a reported rise in Scotland in the number of pupils caught using dangerous weapons.

The Scotsman reported in February there had been 194 recorded crime cases involving Police Scotland where an offensive weapon was “used” in schools in the past three years.

It represented a 76 per cent rise on the 110 such incidents in the three years immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic.