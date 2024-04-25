The principals of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities have condemned a £28.5 million funding cut to the sector as they called for the “disappointing blow” to be reversed.

George Boyne and Steve Olivier expressed “deep concern” in a joint letter, warning the squeeze was “stymying” the ability of their universities to boost the local economy, jobs and research.

It comes after universities were told by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) last week how they would be impacted by cuts announced in the Scottish Budget in December.

As with several of Scotland’s more modern institutions, Aberdeen-based Robert Gordon University (RGU) was hit particularly hard, with its teaching, research and innovation budget decreasing by £1.8m.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen University was the only one of the nation’s four ancient universities to see a decline in the same budget.

As well as the removal of funding for close to 1,300 extra places that were created for Scottish students during the pandemic, institutions also have to plug a gap created by the surprise withdrawal of £4.8m of support for pension contributions, and the axing of the £7m Upskilling Fund. RGU said it was facing a £381,000 cut due to the withdrawal of the Upskilling Fund, and of £704,674 linked to the Scottish Teachers Pension Scheme contribution. Aberdeen University highlighted a £1.6m reduction from the main teaching grant, and a £620,000 cut from the Upskilling Fund.

It comes as the sector also struggles to cope with a downturn in fee-paying international students, linked to UK government immigration changes.

In their letter, the principals said: “These cuts in our public funding have direct consequences, including stymying our universities’ contributions to growing the economy, to meeting regional and national skills needs, to jobs and to research activity.”

They added: “Universities cannot continue to deliver the wide-ranging contributions expected of us with this continuing downward trajectory of public funding, which is clearly unsustainable.”

The letter was sent on Thursday to all MSPs, the SFC and higher education minister Graeme Dey.

RGU and Aberdeen University have already been at the forefront of cuts in the sector, with the former recently opening a voluntary severance scheme to reduce its workforce by up to 220 posts and help save £18m. Aberdeen University, meanwhile, faced a huge backlash over attempts to slash modern languages degrees and staff. Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative education spokesman, said: "This is an extremely rare, but important intervention from distinguished Scots universities. RGU, Aberdeen University and higher education institutions across Scotland are crying out for additional funding from the SFC.

“The recent crisis in modern languages is only the tip of the iceberg, judging by the alarms these institutions have sounded." Mr Kerr’s colleague Douglas Lumsden raised the letter at education questions in Holyrood on Thursday.

Mr Dey responded: “We have a funding envelope that we have to work within, and I do not remember Douglas Lumsden or any other member in here suggesting during the Budget process that we do things differently, that we find more money for universities.

“There is a lot of hand-wringing, but not a lot of action from those benches.”