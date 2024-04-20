Universities and businesses have been dealt a fresh blow after a £7 million fund to train key workers was axed as part of Scottish Government cuts.

The removal of the Upskilling Fund comes just a few months after The Scotsman revealed the £10m Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) was also being withdrawn. Umbrella body Universities Scotland said the decision would have “long-term implications” for the sector and the nation’s economy.

The loss of the Upskilling Fund was confirmed as universities were told this week of their grant allocations by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

Several of the country’s more modern institutions, such as the University of the West of Scotland, have been disproportionately impacted by a £28.5m budget reduction.

The Upskilling Fund had been running for five years, with the aim of supporting universities to offer flexible ways for people to upskill or reskill in strategically important curriculum areas, including industries helping the transition to a “net zero” economy, as well as the recovery from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It included courses focused at either undergraduate or taught at postgraduate level.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative education spokesman, said: “After the Flexible Workforce Development Fund budget was shamefully abolished, it is disgraceful that the Upskilling Fund has now been axed.

“This fund helped support so many people and would have continued to do so going forward, yet it’s become the latest victim of the SNP’s financial incompetence. Yet again, the SNP have shown that the training, development and the futures of our young people are simply not a priority for this Government.

“This is yet another bitter blow for our education establishments and young people, who have been repeatedly short-changed over the last 17 years of SNP Government.”

A Universities Scotland spokesperson said: “The Upskilling Fund has reflected the Scottish Government’s commitment to invest in Scotland’s workforce and their National Strategy for Economic Transformation, while addressing skills gaps across the country.

"This loss will have long-term implications for not only universities, but also employers who are looking for bespoke and in-demand reskilling opportunities to develop their businesses, as well as those looking to enhance their career.

"Universities will continue to offer micro-credential opportunities where they can, but the removal of fully funded and industry-led courses is an additional blow to the sector in the face of ongoing cuts to the sector by the Scottish Government.”

A spokesperson for SFC said: “The University Upskilling Fund has helped develop a suite of commercially attractive, bite-sized courses for industry. In a challenging funding settlement, we can’t fund everything as before. So, we have made some difficult decisions in order to protect core learning and teaching provision for new and continuing Scottish students.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is continuing to invest over £1 billion on university teaching and research, despite the most challenging budget since devolution, including providing an increase in funding for research and innovation which will ensure our universities continue to play a pivotal role in Scotland’s economic growth.