As the cost of living remains at an all-time high, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has reported a record number of surrender requests and demand for their support at food banks across East and Central Scotland has increased.

The charity’s Winter Appeal is calling out for support to enable them to provide vital aid for animals in need and help people to keep their beloved pets at home this winter.

This July the Home received their highest number of surrender requests on record – a staggering 236% increase from October 2022, and between January and August 2023 the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home rehomed 167 dogs and 81 cats. The Home have also only been able to take in 8.8% of the surrender requests due to the high demand.

In 2019 the Home launched a series of food banks around Edinburgh and reaching as far north as Stirling and as far south as the Borders, to support pet-owners who are going through a tough time and are at risk of having to surrender their pets. Whether through preventative community work or caring for and rehoming animals who come to them, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home gives their all to support dogs and cats in East and Central Scotland.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is also a place of refuge for animals who have been victims of abuse. The charity recently saved the life of Bagel, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who was victim of years of chronic neglect. Emaciated, blind due to a dry eye condition, deaf due to severe ear mites, anaemic and malnourished, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s in-house vet, Bridget, said that when Bagel arrived, she was half the weight she should have been.

“Poor Bagel was in a sorry way when she came to us,” Bridget explained. “Years of dirt and grime were matted in to her fur and because she was so sick her body had stopped producing hair so she had bald patches all over. Incredibly, with months of constant treatment and care, Bagel made a full recovery. It has been incredible to see her gain the energy and newfound confidence to enjoy life.”

Depending on the funding from public donations and the assistance of volunteer support to help staff, The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home finds winter an especially difficult season as high energy prices drain funds while demand for their vital services increases.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, explained, “We have seen a devastating increase in the number of surrender requests that we have received this year. This is due to various factors, including financial difficulties, behavioural issues and personal circumstances. We have supported pets for 140 years and it’s so important now, more so than ever, that we continue to receive donations and help provide dogs like Bagel with a safe place to recover, find love and also enable owners going through hard times to stay together with their pets.

“We don’t judge anyone or their circumstances and know that the rise in the cost of living has caused some to struggle to make ends meet. Winter can be especially tough and we are appealing to those who can to make a donation. £20 can provide a cat with the vaccinations they require to be rehomed or £100 could keep a dog warm in the Home for three months.”