Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a one-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called out to a flat in Dunfermline where the youngster was.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a one-year-old boy.

“Police and emergency services attended an address in the Broomhead Drive area of Dunfermline on Wednesday May 2 where sadly the child was pronounced dead

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”