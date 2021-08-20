What is eSoccer? Photo credit: Konami

As football fans around the globe gear up for the latest release in the long running football franchise, Pro Evolution Soccer 2022, it has been confirmed that this year things are going to look a little different.

First released back in the late 1990’s, games manufacturer Konami have seen their popular title since become a staple of many modern football fans’ life, with eye catching graphics, life like football stadiums and the world biggest sports stars all being able to be brought to life with the touch of a button.

In football gaming terms, PES has been the longstanding rival of EA's popular gaming series FIFA football for the last two decade, with the series seen as the second largest association football video game franchise. The rivalry between the two has been considered the "greatest rivalry" in the history of sports video games.

However, hot on the heels of FIFA’s latest teaser trailer for their 2022 edition, Konami have confirmed that PES 2022 will be coming, but not as we know it.

Via a trailer released last month, it was confirmed that after almost three decades the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise will be ended, with Konami retiring the name in favour of a new sports sim titled ‘eFootball.’

The trailer teased: “For 25 years, we have prided ourselves on recreating an ultimate footballing experience for our fans worldwide”, before adding “this will continue with the same level of undying passion – and better yet, more passion.”

What is eFootball?

Konami released an impressive six minute trailer on July 21 announcing the name change, alongside its plans for the new title.

“We have created a one-on-one system that is incredibly thrilling and, most importantly, realistic,” said Konami.

“We went beyond the realm of PES, into a new world of virtual soccer. To signal this new era, we have decided to part ways with our beloved PES brand and rename it eFootball.”

Impressively, the teaser included interviews with footballing legends such as Lionel Messi, Andreas Iniesta and Gerard Pique alongside a sneak peak at its new immersive and eye catching game play.

The makers of the game have said eFootball will offer overhauled graphics, animations and game play that will signal “a new era of virtual football.”

In another surprising twist, eFootball has been confirmed as a free to play game, which signals an end to the era of you stumping up £50 for a boxed version of PES each year.

In short, though we don’t have the full details as yet, it seems die hard PES fans shouldn’t worry too much, with eFootball looking like a re-branded version of the beloved game.

When is eFootball released?

There’s no official release date for eFootball but, thanks to a ‘roadmap’ released by the publisher, it appears eSoccer is geared for a release in early Autumn, with strong rumours indicating a September 7 release.

