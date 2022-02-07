When is Grand Theft Auto VI coming out? Potential GTA 6 release date and what to expect from the next GTA game (Image credit: IGDB/Rockstar North)

Rockstar Games, the studio and publisher behind legendary franchise Grand Theft Auto, has confirmed that the sixth instalment in the hit video game series is finally in the works.

First created by Dundee game developers at DMA Design, the series has achieved a cult following and iconic status in the gaming landscape as an action adventure open world driving and shooting extravaganza set in the criminal underworlds of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting almost 10 years for the next standalone title following the release of GTA V in 2013.

And while the GTA Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto Online, San Andreas and GTA 5 Online updates such as The Contract have emerged to tide over restless fans in the years since, confirmation of the next standalone instalment in the form of GTA VI is certainly welcome news for many.

Here’s what Rockstar said about the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, when VI might be released and what we can potentially expect from GTA 6.

What did Rockstar say about GTA 6 release?

A young man plays Grand Theft Auto IV on a Playstation 3 (Picture: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

On Friday February 4, Rockstar Games took to Twitter and their newswire to offer a community update its Grand Theft Auto series which included a long-awaited announcement about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” wrote Rockstar.

"With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

They added: "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.“On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

The news of Grand Theft Auto 6’s development at last comes after the franchise’s third game, and first game under Rockstar North, celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 8 2021.

Where will Grand Theft Auto 6 be set?

While we all eagerly await the details of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, fans are already speculating that a return to Vice City, Rockstar’s neon-lit fictional portrayal of Miami, will be on the cards in GTA VI.

This comes after previous standalone titles saw the East Coast represented with Liberty City in GTA IV, Los Santos in GTA V and plenty of San Andreas fictional cities in the last few iterations.

Vice City, however, hasn’t been one of the GTA underworlds ripe for exploration since 2002.

When is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out?

With Rockstar Games formally announcing in early February 2022 that developments for the sixth instalment of the GTA franchise is “well underway” it is likely that we won’t see the launch until late 2023 or into 2024.

Several outlets previously reported that Take-Two’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020 outlining an increased marketing cash commitment of $89,260 in 2024 implied the launch of a huge IP game such as GTA 6.

But VentureBeat later clarified its initial report on this as a ‘misleading error’, writing: “Take-Two clarified to GamesBeat that this marketing-obligation metric refers only to its contracts with third parties. It does not reflect its marketing budget for internal studios like Rockstar Games.

"That means this does not indicate a timeline for Grand Theft Auto VI. I apologize (sic) for this misleading error.”

And while GTA fans are desperate for the next standalone title after the company’s release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition was criticised for its remastering, Rockstar parent company Take-Two stressed in its quarter two earnings call with investors last year that its ‘“player-first" approach’ comes ahead of launch timescales.

Speaking on the subject of Take-Two’s delay of Firaxis Games’ Marvel Midnight Suns until 2022, President of Take-Two Karl Slatoff told investors: “While we don’t take delays lightly, we know that our proven success has been rooted firmly in our “player-first" approach and unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality entertainment experiences.

"We believe it is far better to provide the extra time needed for a product – especially a new IP – to reach its full potential and drive long-term success as a permanent franchise in our industry-leading portfolio.”

Take-Two may provide a further update on Rockstar Games’ confirmation of GTA VI’s development in its final 2021 quarterly update on February 7, so check back here for updates.

