Star Wars: The Old Republic: What is Legacy of Sith expansion, trailer, and update to Knights of the Old Republic series

First released in December 2011, Star Wars: The Old Republic is a game designed to enable players to choose their own path through the Star Wars universe.

Users can choose to play as one of eight legendary Star Wars classes, including Jedi, Sith, Smuggler, and Trooper.

Created by BioWare and Lucasfilm Games, the game hasn’t had new updates or expansion packs for several years, but a new cinematic trailer shows that this will soon change.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming expansion pack.

What is the Legacy of the Sith expansion pack?

Titled Legacy of the Sith, not much is yet know about the DLC.

It will see the return of Darth Malgus, in homage to the very beginning of Star Wars: The Old Republic, and it seems future updates will also stay with the Sith Lord.

“In the story of the game up to this point, Darth Malgus has returned to center stage in the last few years. He’s been revealed to have a separate plan of his own, independently from the rest of the Sith Empire,” creative director Charles Boyd told StarWars.com.

"Certainly at odds with the Jedi, as he’s always been. He’s kind of in pursuit of that plan.

"The players have been slowly unraveling that mystery in learning what it is he’s up to, and this trailer shows a big part of that, a big element in it, and sets up where it’s going to go in the future. Not just in the expansion itself, but beyond that, in the updates to come.”

The Legacy of the Sith expansion pack is the start of a full year of celebrations. Photo: Star Wars: The Old Republic.

With Boyd alluding to more future content here, this DLC has been confirmed to be just the first step in a year of ten-year anniversary celebrations.

"The celebration of our 10th anniversary continues with Legacy of the Sith, a new expansion that marks the starting point to a full year of galactic intrigue, conflict, and mystery," reads the description of the cinematic trailer.

What does the new trailer show?

The new trailer, ‘Disorder’, bricks back Sith Lord Darth Malgus, the star of the very first trailer for the game.

The expansion pack is expected to centre around the story of Sa'har Kateen, a Jedi Padawan. Photo: Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Set on the planet Elom, the cinematic clip also introduces two new characters to the game.

The trailer description writes: “Jedi Master Denolm Orr and his Padawan, Sa’har Kateen, travel to the Temple of Nul on Elom to retrieve a special holocron before the Sith Empire can. They seem to have the upperhand, until an unexpected enemy appears…

"Legacy of the Sith will send players to the darkest depths and farthest reaches of the galaxy and unlock the ability to choose your personal combat style, allowing for more options than ever before when it comes to living and breathing your own Star Wars fantasy.”