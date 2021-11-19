Pokémon Go November Community Day: When and how to take part in Pokémon Go Shinx Community Day

Each month, Pokémon Go hosts Community Days, where Trainers can come together to find special Pokémon, achieve rare bonuses, and take part in special events.

A Community Day will only take place for a few hours a month in local communal areas, so you need to plan in advance to make the most of what’s on offer.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pokémon Go November Community Day, including which Pokémon to keep an eye out for and what tasks you can participate in.

When is the Pokémon Go November Community Day?

This month, the Pokémon Go Community Day falls on November 21st.

It will run from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm local time, so you can join in no matter where you are in the world.

The event comes with a range of bonuses, including Eggs taking a quarter of the usual distance to hatch when placed in an Incubator during the Event period, and Incense and Lure modules lasting for three hours when activated during the Event period.

Each month, Pokémon Go hosts a special Community Day for Trainers, packed full of special rewards and bonuses. Photo: Niantic.

Make sure to also take a few snapshots during the Community Day hours for a special surprise from Pokémon Go.

In addition, there are some special bonuses to make the most of:

- Triple Transfer Candy during Event hours

- Four times the chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokémon

- Up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the hours have finished

- Requiring 25% less Stardust for Trades during the Event and two hours afterwards

What is the Pokémon Go Shinx Community Day?

The featured Pokémon this Community Day is Shinx, an Electric-type Pokémon, which means it will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

There is also the possibility of encountering a Shiny Shinx during the Community Day hours.

To go with the featured Pokémon, there is also a new Featured Attack.

If you evolve Shinx into Luxio during the Community Day or up two hours afterwards, you’ll get a Luxray that knows the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.

This is the Pokémon Go debut of this attack.

The Charged Attack will allow Luxray to lower the Defense of opposition Pokémon and inflict supereffective damage on Fighting- and Poison-type Pokémon.

During Trainer battles, it has 40 Power and is guaranteed to lower the opposition Pokémon’s defense. This drops to 30 Power during Gym battles and Raids.

What is the Pokémon Go Community Day Special Research Story?

There is also an exclusive Research Story for the Pokémon Go Community Day, although you’ll need to pay £1 or the equivalent local currency rate.

Named Flash, Spark, and Gleam, the Research Story will automatically activate on November 21st, so long as you have a ticket.

It’s broken down into four parts, with various different tasks and rewards to take advantage of.

You can get your ticket in the Pokémon Go shop now, but make sure to do it before November 21st.

During the Event, head back to the shop for a one-time-purchase Community Day Box for 1,280 PokéCoins, incuding 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.