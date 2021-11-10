To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the original release of Grand Theft Auto III, introducing players to a 3D version of Liberty City, Rockstar Games has put together a new edition of games.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into one trilogy.

Combined, the three games sold over 60 million copies when they were originally released.

GTA III launched the entire franchise into a new era back in 2001 and still holds a special place in many fans’ hearts to this day.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming special edition, including when you can get your hands on it and what special events are planned to celebrate two decades of GTA.

When is the GTA Trilogy release date 2021?

Rockstar Games is celebrating twenty years since the original release of GTA III with a special edition of three of the most popular games from the franchise. Photo: Rockstar Games.

The digital release for the remastered trilogy is on December 7th 2021.

Pre-loading is available now on the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop, with PlayStation Store pre-loading beginning at midnight on November 6th.

Rockstar is reportedly planning to stagger and split up releases for the individual games on Xbox Game Pass and PS Now.

It's rumoured that a standalone, remastered version of GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will launch on Xbox Game Pass on November 11th, while GTA III – The Definitive Edition is expected to land on PS Now on December 7th.

Special GTA Online events and commemorative gear will also be available throughout the end of the year. Photo: Rockstar Games.

What GTA Online Events are running?

Rockstar has also promised “a cavalcade of special gear” that can be collected in GTA Online throughout the end of the year, including special edition clothing and accessories to celebrate the anniversary.

Details on how exactly to get your virtual hands on the gear will be made available in the ongoing GTA Online events.

The game producers promised “special surprise — including the upcoming possibility of some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas”.

Towards the end of the year, it also seems we can expect to go on “an exciting new adventure in GTA Online”, where we’ll meet “some well-known contacts and familiar friends”.

Where can you play the GTA Trilogy?

The games will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether it’ll come to Steam or the Epic Games Store.

On all platforms, the Trilogy will retail for £54.99.

They will also come to iOS and Android as a mobile version in the first half of 2022.

What are the GTA Trilogy PC System Requirements?

Rockstar has confirmed the minimum and recommended system requirements for the GTA Trilogy on the Rockstar Games store.

At the very least, you will need:

- OS: Windows 10 64-bit

- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

- Memory: 8GB

- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

- Disk: 45GB

However, the recommended system requirements:

- OS: Windows 10 64-bit

- Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

- Memory: 16GB

- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB