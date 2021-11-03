Netflix is known for leading the world of entertainment into the era of streaming services, pivoting from being a DVD rental service via mail to streaming TV shows and films all over the world.

Now, the company is entering into a new realm of entertainment: gaming.

Coming just a few months after Netflix hired former Facebook and EA gaming executive Mike Verdu as the company’s VP of Game Development back in July of this year, it highlights a slight change in focus from the entertainment giant.

Netflix is still operating via a subscription service in its new foray, but this time focusing on the gaming subscription market.

Here’s all you need to know about Netflix Games and how you can start playing.

What is Netflix’s gaming service?

Netflix has launched its own gaming service, focusing on mobile video games.

Netflix has launched a gaming service for all its existing subscribers to enjoy. Photo: Netflix.

Despite being in its early stages and the first few games having relatively simple graphics, Netflix has said that they plan to create more games to suit the varied market of gamers.

"Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” wrote Mr Verdu in a statement on the Netflix website. “We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

When did Netflix Games launch?

Netflix Games enjoyed a worldwide launch on Tuesday November 2nd.

In its initial launch, Netflix Games is only available to Android users. Photo: Netflix.

Its first release is only available for Android users, but will soon be coming to iOS device in the next few months.

What games can I play on Netflix Games?

Five games were available to play as the new service launched.

Two of them were related to Netflix’s hit show, Strangers Things.

The first five games are:

- Stranger Things: 1984

- Stranger Things 3: The Game

- Card Blast

- Teeter Up

- Shooting Hoops

There is no sign of what else might be coming soon, but Mr Verdu emphasised in his statement that much more is still to come.

Netflix has worked with external game developers to create these games, with BonusXP working on the two Strangers Things games, Frosty Pop creating Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up, and Amuzo & Rogue Games building Card Blast.

How do I use Netflix Games?

Anyone with a Netflix subscription can play the initial five mobile games.

Netflix has promised that there is more to come, with this just being the first step in a new direction for the company.

There will be no adverts in the games and no in-app purchases, focusing on making income from subscriptions rather than in-app streams, like many other gaming platforms.

For Android users, you can find a dedicated games row in the Netflix app where you can select which game you want to download and play.

Members will also be able to play games on multiple devices on the same account, provided you have a subscription which allows several people to watch shows at the same time.