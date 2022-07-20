EA Sports are set to make history, after the gaming franchise confirmed they WILL be including women’s club sides on the largest sports video game franchise on the planet, FIFA 23.

For the first time ever, players will be able to choose between teams in the English Women’s Super League and the Division 1 Féminine in France, with a total as 12 WSL teams added to the title, set to be released later this year.

The 12 WSL teams will include the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Leicester City, meaning the likes of Euro 2022 stars Beth Mead and Alessia Russo will be on the game in club and country colours.

FIFA23 will include WSL teams for the for time in its history: Credit: EA Sports

Elsewhere, D1 Féminine will feature French giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier and Champions League winners Lyon, who feature Norway forward and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg in their ranks.

The announcement comes just one day after EA revealed Chelsea’s star striker Sam Kerr as their joint cover star for the new game, a historic move in itself, with the Australian the first woman to ever feature on the global cover of the franchise.

Kerr’s inclusion on the cover will pair up with another exclusive to the FIFA 23 title, with the 2023 Women’s World Cup, set to be held in Australia and New Zealand, due to added as a feature to the title.

A women’s footballing superstar in her own right, Kerr was last season’s WSL Golden Boot winner, while she also shone on the world stage for her home country during last year’s Olympics.

The changes to the game have been welcomed as a huge step forward by Navin Singh, The FA’s Commercial Director.

“I’m delighted that the Barclays Women’s Super League will be one of the first women’s club competitions to feature in EA SPORTS FIFA 23, with the franchise historically having one of the largest and most engaged gaming communities in the world” he said.

“The added visibility a global brand like EA SPORTS will provide for our league, teams and players cannot be underestimated.

“This very much supports our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women’s game in England, and highlights our commitment to open up the Barclays Women’s Super League, and make it even more accessible, to new audiences around the globe.”

When is FIFA23 release and when is FIFA23 available to pre-order?

FIFA 23 will be available worldwide from Friday September 30, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One. Like past FIFA releases, EA will be releasing the game on the final Friday in September.