With the official trailer dropped, a release date announced and pre-orders already flying in, football fanatics are gearing up for the release of EA Sports’ latest instalment of football simulator FIFA 22.

There’s less than a week until the game is officially released and fans of the popular franchise have been scouring the internet to grab a glimpse of which players will be top of the rankings this year.

While it’s no shock to see Paris St-Germain’s Lionel Messi top of the pile with an overall ranking of 93, Scottish fans are wondering which Scotland stars are likely to shine for them this season when they pair off against their mates and fellow gamers.

So, without further ado, here are the 25 highest ranked Scottish players on EA Sports’ latest edition of FIFA.

1. Andy Robertson (Liverpool) - 87 It's no surprise to see Robbo top of the list. The Scotland captain in world class in the real world and it's replicated on FIFA, with his pace ranked 84 and his passing 80. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

2. Kim Little (Arsenal) - 87 Arsenal midfielder Kim Little is one of the highest ranked players on the game, though she has sadly recently retired from the international scene, she will still be able to pull the strings for your virtual SWNT team. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

3. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) - 80 Left backs - so good Scotland decided to have two. The former Celtic favourite is one of the national team's star players on the game, and in real life. A speedy option for gamers with pace ranked at 84. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) - 80 Strong and physical, the Red Devils midfielder has grown in stature over the past few seasons, and his FIFA 22 ranking displays that. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales