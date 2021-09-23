With the official trailer dropped, a release date announced and pre-orders already flying in, football fanatics are gearing up for the release of EA Sports’ latest instalment of football simulator FIFA 22.
There’s less than a week until the game is officially released and fans of the popular franchise have been scouring the internet to grab a glimpse of which players will be top of the rankings this year.
While it’s no shock to see Paris St-Germain’s Lionel Messi top of the pile with an overall ranking of 93, Scottish fans are wondering which Scotland stars are likely to shine for them this season when they pair off against their mates and fellow gamers.
So, without further ado, here are the 25 highest ranked Scottish players on EA Sports’ latest edition of FIFA.
