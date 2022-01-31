Dying Light 2: Stay Human release date, how to pre-order for Xbox and PS5, prices and post-launch roadmap

Dying Light 2: Stay Human release date, how to pre-order for Xbox and PS5, edition prices and what to expect (Image credit: IGDB/Techland)

The gory, zombie-filled landscape of survival horror video game Dying Light returns in full force with the release of Dying Light 2 this February.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will see players plunged into a world which has now been completely overwhelmed by the virus which ripped through the fictional Middle Eastern city of Harran in the first game, as the first person shooter series brings a new protagonist and challenges in The City.

With more zombies, more weapons and even more downloadable content revealed in Polish developer Techland’s recent post-launch roadmap, Dying Light 2 could well be one of this year’s biggest video game launches.

The City is the sprawling open world realised in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. (Image credit: IGDB/Techland)

Here’s everything you need to know about Dying Light 2: Stay Human, its release date, how to pre-order and what to expect.

Dying Light 2 plot details and what to expect

Dying Light 2, set 20 years after Dying Light, places you in a world utterly transformed since the virus first began to spawn the infected zombies staggering through the streets of Harran.

Nightfall brings all manner of threats in Dying Light 2. (Image credit: IGDB/Techland)

In the wake of an apocalypse which saw the virus and hoards of the infected prevail over most of the world’s population, human civilisation stands on the brink of extinction.

Dying Light 2’s protagonist is survivor Aiden Caldwell, who, as one of the Pilgrims travelling across the world’s desolate landscapes, finds himself in one of the last human settlements in The City – which is overrun with the infected, desperate survivors in search of supplies and rival factions vying for control.

Playing as Caldwell, players will be tasked with using their combat skills, agility and intelligence to navigate The City’s human and infected threats – while confronting fragments of your indecipherable past.

As with Dying Light 2’s predecessor, the ultimate challenge of the game is to stay human as your surroundings make this task more difficult than ever before.

Only this time, you’re equipped with parkour and combat skills to make the most of the game’s massive open world, highly scalable environment and contend with the many mutated infected who emerge each nightfall.

There are also more than 200 weapons and 20 additional weapon mods to try.

Dying Light 2 once again lets users enjoy both role-playing first person and multiplayer modes with the return of Dying Light’s four person co-operative multiplayer.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human release date

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is scheduled for release on Friday February 4 2022 at 12am UK time, with the game already available to pre-order on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and Playstation stores as well as for PC via Techland’s own store.

Those who purchase the game for Xbox One of PlayStation 4 consoles will be able to access the game for no added cost should they upgrade to next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

Dying Light 2 is available to pre-order in standard, deluxe and ultimate editions across on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 consoles, Stadia, Steam, as well as for PC on Techland and Epic stores.

While the cloud version of the game was set to be released for Nintendo Switch on February 4 also, Dying Light 2’s Switch release date has now been pushed back until later in 2022.

Standard editions of Dying Light 2 include the game only, priced at £54.99, while the deluxe edition comes complete with access to a single story DLC, deluxe digital items including exclusive weapon charts, a legendary skins pack and a digital comic, artbook and soundtrack from £64.99 on pre-order.

Dying Light 2 Ultimate includes two story DLCs, set to become available in later months, all of the above and Ultimate digital items including crafting items and a two hour night xp boost, with prices starting at £87.99 on the PlayStation Store and £79.99 on Steam.

Dying Light 2 post-launch roadmap

On Wednesday January 26, Techland delighted fans eagerly awaiting the release of Dying Light 2 with the reveal of its DLC roadmap – and when players can expect additional downloadable content and stories to arrive.

The developer studio has revealed that customers can expect additions to the game in the form of new DLCs, stories, challenges and more for at least five years after launch.

Factions-inspired free DLCs are due to arrive either with or shortly after Dying Light 2’s launch in February, with a first set of challenges arriving soon after in March 2022.

A mutated infected event series will begin in April 2022, with a second set of challenges arriving in May.

The first Story DLC 1 will arrive in June 2022, according to Techland’s post-launch roadmap.

