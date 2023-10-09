It’s the scariest season of the year, but why restrict enjoyment to films and books?

There have been many excellent horror releases in recent years, from Scottish-made games such as Monstrum to Resident Evil remakes. Here are five of the best horror titles to play as Halloween approaches.

Alien: Isolation

This first-person survival horror really captures the essence of Alien. Paying homage to the original film, you play as Amanda Ripley - the daughter of Sigourney Weaver’s character - 15 years following the events of the movie. The atmosphere of dread and danger is with you throughout the entire game and with its smart AI-driven monster, you truly feel as though you are being hunted by an intelligent opponent.

Resident Evil 2 (2019). Image: Capcom

Until Dawn

Much like Alien: Isolation, Until Dawn is a game inspired by film. This time it’s the teen slasher genre. The 2015 release follows a group of teenagers taking a trip to their friend’s mountain cabin following a tragedy. Available on PlayStation, the cinematic-style game will have you fighting to save characters from death, while enjoying performances from the likes of Hayden Panettiere, Peter Stormare and Rami Malek.

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear is a 2016 horror game that has players questioning their perception and sense of reality as you explore the seemingly endless halls of a run down, empty mansion. Taking on the role of an unnamed artist who is returning home to finish his masterpiece, you must explore the home as the walls and doors shift and change and your environment around you spirals into darkness.

Little Nightmares

Available on most consoles, the first Little Nightmares is a puzzle platformer in which you must avoid monsters, solve puzzles in a strange and unique environment. Challenging your patience and problem solving skills with an excellent atmosphere and soundtrack you’ll be hard-pressed to forget the game anytime soon.

Resident Evil 2 (2019 Remake)