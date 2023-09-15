Portakabin doubles up in Scotland with £1.75 million Cambuslang investment

The investment at Cambuslang has created a dedicated refurbishment and refit centre with a new workshop and an extensive range of buildings to showcase to visitors.

The investment at Cambuslang has created a dedicated refurbishment and refit centre with a new workshop and an extensive range of buildings to showcase to visitors. The facility – one of ten such centres across the UK – will serve the whole of Scotland and highlight the company’s latest designs, potential layouts and manufacturing skills for site accommodation which has been specifically engineered for the construction sector.

Mark Fox, divisional managing director for Portakabin (Site Accommodation), said: “What we’re most proud of at Cambuslang is the improvements we’ve made to the site footprint overall. Since securing the site we have made vast infrastructure upgrades including levelling a three-metre difference across the site and adding sustainable services across the estate.”

He added: “Our refurbished workshop will double our output and provide a modern and covered working environment for our teams, incorporating photovoltaic (PV) panels and energy harvesting as standard. Visitors will be able to see first-hand, the enhanced capacity and scope of our operation in Scotland as well as the latest developments in quality and sustainability of our buildings.”

The team in Cambuslang will expand from 11 to 16 employees, creating a number of opportunities for recruitment from the local area to support the firm’s plans for growth north of the Border. The company plans to host an open day at the Westburn Farm Road site on October 12.